Inspirational Derbyshire children recognised for their efforts against the odds

56 outstanding children were joined by their families, teachers, governors, trustees, VIPs and staff members to celebrate their unbelievable effort and determination they have showcased across the year. The pupils were being celebrated for a variety of reasons including battling life-long conditions or staying positive despite tragic events.

As an inclusive trust, Transform steered away from traditional attainment recognition awards. Their ‘celebration categories’ consider the many other contributions children have made and talents they have displayed under the banner of the four Trust values of Respect, Kindness, Equity and Creativity that underpin every aspect of school life, inside and outside of the classroom.

CEO Rebecca Meredith welcomed 56 prize-winning children, nominated by their teachers and peers, from the Trust’s seven Derbyshire schools. Each one of the winners this year had the opportunity to speak on the stage and bask in the glory of being one of the best. Every winner received a certificate, medal, and a goody bag which they all enjoyed. Four of the children nominated received a special honour that afternoon called the ‘Superhero Award’.

Ensemble of Award Winners.

This included Amera Adeymo from Breadsall was diagnosed with a life-limiting illness called Niemann-Pick disease type C. Since then, Amera with support of her family, staff and friends at Breadsall, has shown 100% strength and resilience and brings joy and happiness to everyone she meets.

Likewise, Saanvi Annapareddy at Ravensdale has overcome a traumatic injury earlier this year showing incredible resilience and determination. She has a remarkable work ethic and hasn’t let her injury or time off impact reaching her full potential.

Toby Goodman from Lawn, was nominated for all four awards by his peers and staff. Toby radiates these values every day and is a wonderful role model. He is beloved and respected by everyone at school, due to his impeccable manners, the kindness he shows to everyone and the pride he takes in everything he does.

Finally, a massive award went to one of the Trust’s youngest pupils. Maryam Ali, age 5 from Zaytouna was praised for her exceptional attitude to every aspect of school life and always emanating the school values with a huge smile on her face – she certainly captivated her audience during her time on stage, as did all her prize-winning peers.

Smith, Randall and Sharman Family.

Although today was all about the children, there was also a presentation to thank the outstanding Governors and Trustees who voluntarily give their time and expertise to support the schools and Trust. Peter Munro and Mike Butler were delighted to receive certificates from the children and a mighty round of applause from the audience and spoke of the merits of their roles collectively:

“Everybody here today is making a difference for all of our school communities. We’re always amazed at the brilliance of our children – sometimes the world can seem an unhappy place – coming here today and seeing the courage, resilience and kindness of these children restores your faith in the future. Wonderful. We encourage more adults within the community to support their schools where possible. It’s undoubtedly rewarding and time well spent.”

The Children’s Awards celebration is the highlight on the calendar for Rebecca Meredith, CEO, Transform Trust - and she explains why:

“Today is all about the children, as it should be. We celebrate the children that really do embrace and embody the values that underpin our schools and communities. It’s not about the fastest runner or the best SATs results - it’s about the qualities that support a diverse, equitable, inclusive environment where everyone belongs. Accolades that will encourage these amazing children to be wonderful citizens of the world. We have seen on stage today, children showing their ‘true colours’ just like the beautiful song they performed so brilliantly.”

Parents and carers were invited to take pictures of their own children with their awards and there was also a photobooth to capture some lovely moments. Friends, (pictured) Riley Smith – winner of a Respect Award and Robin Sharman – winner of an Equity award, both from Allenton Community Primary School, made their parents very proud: Vienna Randall and Robert Smith (Riley’s parents) said "We are really proud of what Riley has achieved. He has made great progress thanks to the support from his school and the Trust”. Clara and Paul Sharman (Robin’s Parents) added "It was great to see the diversity of the children winning today. It really showed us how inclusive and welcoming the Trust is to everyone. It was a wonderful event, and we are extremely proud of Robin."