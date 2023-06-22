Inspirational Chesterfield headteacher honoured as one of the best in the country

Dave Shaw, Headteacher from Spire Junior School, Chesterfield has been selected from thousands of nominations to win a Pearson National Teaching Silver Award.

He was honoured with a Silver Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School for his outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children he works with every day.

During the seven years that Dave has been at the helm of the school, he has driven significant change that’s not only established Spire as a centre for effective learning but also as a supportive hub that rests at the heart of the wider community.

Dave Shaw, headteacher at Spire junior school, with his headteacher of the year award.

Dave's vision was to create a 'Disneyland of Learning' where academic achievement was a by product of a creative curriculum with authentic outcomes and life experiences which support the children to be successful not only in school but in life.

Dave Shaw has now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards, which will be announced and celebrated at a gala ceremony in London on 25 November and televised on the BBC, with winners showcased on The One Show.

Dave said: “This accolade is really for everyone in the school for the progress that we’ve made in improving the school over the last few years.”

The honours were announced on National Thank a Teacher Day, an annual event celebrating the role of educators across the UK for the valued role they play in communities and shaping young people.

Dave Shaw, headteacher at Spire junior school with teaching staff, celebrating his award

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity now in its 25th year, that recognises the life-changing work that takes place in education, highlighting the vital role educators play and the work that’s delivered in schools and colleges every day.