Inspectors full of praise for All Saints CE Junior School during SIAMS visit

A Derbyshire school where “every child is known, loved and accepted for who they are” has been praised for keeping Christian values at its heart.

All Saints Church of England Junior School, in Hurds Hollow, Matlock, has been visited by an inspector as part of the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report, which looks at the effectiveness of a school’s Christian vision, values and leadership.

The report praised the school, which has 231 pupils aged between seven and 11 years old, for its “culture of high expectations and inclusivity”, adding that staff and pupil well-being was prioritised which “creates a clear sense of belonging”.

The worship team at All Saints Church of England Junior School

The inspector also noted that collective worship is an integral part of the day and “trusting and generous relationships exist across the school” which “significantly contributes to the thriving of all adults and pupils”.

All church schools are usually inspected by teams from SIAMS every five years, as well as routine inspections from the Office for Standards in Education.

Executive headteacher Ben O’Connell said: “We are so proud of everything we have achieved here at All Saints CE Junior School and this report is a testament to the care and support of the staff and pupils. Our vision is right at the heart of our school community and guides all that we do.

“We encourage our pupils to be the best version of themselves they can be and to always treat each other with respect. We are so pleased the inspector recognised this.”

The report states: “It is a warm and welcoming school where all can share their gifts. This is an inclusive community where everyone is valued and treated with respect. Pupils are flourishing because they are seen as unique individuals in Christ. They are known and cared for.

“Staff are deeply committed to ensuring that pupils, including those considered to be vulnerable, have their individual needs met. At All Saints there is a demonstrable culture of aspiring to be the best you can be. As a result, pupils have high aspirations.

“The school's established foundations provide all they need to flourish now and in later life.”

It adds that leaders are mindful of staff wellbeing and proactive in supporting them to develop professionally. The report states they feel valued and are proud of the school.

The inspector praised the strong partnership between the school and the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, which it is part off, stating that this has “enabled leaders to be well supported in their development of the school’s Christian distinctiveness”.

Also highlighted were pupils actively helping those who are disadvantaged as they appreciate the importance of social interaction.

The inspector said: “Parents correctly appreciate that the school allows their children's gifts to shine. Pupils are supported to let 'the flames grow into a fire'. Every child is known, loved and accepted for who they are. The impact of the school’s vision radiates into the school community.”

The report concludes that the school is “living up to its foundation as a church school”.