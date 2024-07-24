Inspector praises Derbyshire infant school which embraces whole families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire infant school has been praised for its ‘palpable’ focus on the nurture and care of pupils which extends to ‘embracing whole families’.

All Saints Church of England Infant School, in Dimple Road, Matlock has been examined as part of the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS), which looks at the effectiveness of a school’s Christian vision, values and leadership.

The inspector found that a Christian vision is deeply embedded in the school and that leaders, including governors, share their expertise with other local church schools and those that also belong to Derby Diocesan Academy Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors found the joy and excitement that pupils and adults share for expanding their knowledge and understanding was evident and all children, including those with special educational needs, are supported and challenged to succeed.

Children at the school celebrate the good report.

Pupils are treated with care, respect and nurture as evidenced by one pupil who told an inspector that ‘we are loved by everybody’.

Children are knowledgeable about issues that impact the world, individuals and communities and are enthusiastic in their responses to the needs of others. This includes contributing to a local foodbank throughout the year and national charities, including Gingerbread, are selected and supported in partnership with All Saints' church.

A questioning approach promotes opportunities for spiritual reflection and growth and carefully chosen experiences extend pupils’ knowledge and understanding of the impact of religions and worldviews beyond their own locality - for example an Islamic experience day and a mock baptism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection comes less than six months after the affiliated All Saints Church of England Junior School, based in Hurds Hollow, received an equally glowing report from SIAMS inspectors.

Executive head teacher Ben O’Connell, who is responsible for both schools, said: “I am delighted to share the wonderful news of our recent report, which has highlighted the exceptional strengths of our school.

“This positive evaluation is a testament to the unwavering commitment and collective efforts of our entire school community. We have outstanding staff, whose dedication and passion for education are evident in every aspect of our school life.

“I also wish to thank our wonderful pupils, whose enthusiasm for learning and kindness towards one another have greatly contributed to the positive atmosphere within our school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am also appreciative of the support and partnership of our parents and families. Your trust, involvement and encouragement have played a vital role in our journey towards this achievement.

“We will continue to build on our successes, striving for excellence in all areas and ensuring that our school remains a place where faith, learning, and care go hand in hand.”

Dr Sarah Clark, CEO of Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, said: “I’d like to congratulate everyone at All Saints Church of England Infant School - this report makes wonderful reading and is something for staff, pupils and parents to be extremely proud of.