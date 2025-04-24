Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspectors praised the school and said that standards had been maintained since the previous inspection.

St Josephs’ Catholic Voluntary Academy in Matlock is a school where staff want the very best for children in their care, according to Ofsted.

Inspectors visited the school in March 2025 and said that effective action had been taken to maintain standards at the previous inspection, which saw a Good rating awarded in 2019.

Inspectors found that pupils were proud of their school and enjoyed the many leadership and enrichment opportunities available to them. They highlighted a programme that pupils take part in called '50 things to do before leaving St Joseph’s', which provides a rich variety of experiences for children during their time at the school.

The list includes going on a train, baking a cake, going on a picnic, visiting the sea, performing a song using Makaton and watching a caterpillar turn into a butterfly.

According to the report, the school has a clear and ambitious vision for how it can improve. It focuses on securing high standards of behaviour and ensuring pupils are ready to learn. As a result, pupils feel safe, respected, supported and they enjoy coming to school.

“The school has a strong, caring and welcoming ethos. Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school. They understand and fulfil the school’s high expectations of them,” inspectors said.

They said that in recent years the school had taken swift action to improve standards, “Pupils benefit from a broad and engaging curriculum. As a result, pupils achieve well and are well prepared for the next stage of their education.”

Parents and carers are highly positive about the school, the report said.

“Many comment that their children are happy to go to school and enjoy every aspect of their learning. Parents have high praise for the school’s time, dedication, and love towards the children,” inspectors said.

The curriculum at the school was described as “ambitious, clear and well designed” and it sets out what pupils will learn at each stage.

Inspectors said reading standards were improving and children in the early years benefited from a well planned and engaging curriculum that supports their early development.

Pupils’ behaviour was highlighted in the report. “Pupils show positive attitudes to learning. They are polite, respectful, and have strong relationships with staff and peers,” inspectors said.

The school’s “rich personal development curriculum” which teaches pupils important life skills and develops their character, was also praised.

Stacey Carr, Headteacher at St Joseph’s, said: “I couldn't be prouder of our amazing school, staff and pupils! The recent report truly highlights the incredible journey we've been on together as a school family, capturing our successes beautifully. It reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone involved and showcases the wonderful community we've built. It’s such a joy to see our efforts recognised, and I’m excited for what lies ahead as we continue to strive for excellence together.”