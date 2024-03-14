Indie band delivers powerful message through performance at Buxton & Leek College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

110 students attended the two events to listen to the band as they played a mix of covers and original songs. Speaking from personal experiences, the band also discussed mental health and the stigmas facing young people, highlighting who they can turn to and the importance of speaking up - a particularly poignant discussion in the face of the growing mental health crisis amongst young people in the UK. The overall message to students was to treat one another with kindness and respect, regardless of race, gender or sexuality.

Event organiser and BLC Enrichment Officer Janis Wild says, “The Mercians are extremely gifted musicians who really engaged with our young people through their music. They delivered a powerful message to our students, who got a lot out of the visit and learned the importance of looking after their mental health and how to recognise the signs if someone is struggling. I wish the band members all the best with their future and wish them every success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end learners were able to ask the band questions, take selfies, and get t-shirts and flyers signed. Student comments included:

The Mercians with BLC students and their signed t-shirts

82","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"eop",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"eop",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">“This is the first live band I have ever seen.”

“I am putting my t-shirt on my wall!”

“We loved your music but also your message.”

“It was brill!”

“That was proper rock!”

“Seriously you guys are sick!”

It’s clear to see the impact that The Mercians have had on the BLC community, and students were able to log their participation in the events as enrichment hours too! You can find out more about enrichment and courses at Buxton & Leek College at blc.ac.uk, or contact Buxton & Leek College on 0800 074 0099 or via email: [email protected]