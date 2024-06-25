Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The caretaker at a Chesterfield primary school has been honoured with a national education award for his tireless efforts to help staff and students, going above and beyond the call of duty to become something like a superhero.

Lee Turner, who has worked at Cavendish Junior School on Edmund Street for the last five years, was among 102 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions named as silver winners in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards.

His prize, in the unsung hero category, was presented to coincide with National Thank a Teacher Day, Wednesday, June 19, and caught Lee so much by surprise he happened to be dressed in hula dancing gear at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acting headteacher Dan Power, currently seconded to the school on maternity cover, said: “I arrived here in December and within a month I contacted the usual head, Nicola Marlow, to say we had to do something to recognise Lee’s brilliance.

Cavendish Junior School caretaker Lee Turner with colleagues, pupils and Lorna Bradford from Pearson UK. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“It wasn’t for doing his caretaker’s stuff really well, which he does, but for everything else. What he does for the school goes well beyond the role of a caretaker.

“He runs clubs, goes on residential visits, leads outdoor learning – he’s humble and selfless, and does it all purely because he cares. He really wants the best for the children, and has a clear love of the school and everyone and everything in it.”

The nomination form which convinced judges of Lee’s status as a community hero included testimonies from staff and students, and credited him with transforming the school into “a a magical, inspirational and safe place to learn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among his many contributions, Lee had built a room for STEM learning (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) equipped with charity shop finds and “savvy online purchases” to create a “state of the art environment” where he now leads a weekly extra-curricular club.

Lee Turner receiving his award from Lorna Bradford from awards sponsor Pearson UK. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

He proved just as resourceful over many late nights to install a new kitchen where children now enjoy learning to cook.

Lee has also helped create a space known as the Cavendish Curiosity Cabin, a Narnia-esque world hidden behind a secret door and with ever-changing decor on themes such as Hogwarts, the North Pole and a haunted mansion, intended to inspire pupils’ own creative works.

Senior teacher Rachel Labern said: “Lee is the beating heart of Cavendish he adores his job and genuinely cares about the pupils, staff and school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He works tirelessly to turn the staff's crazy ideas into reality and creates exciting and stimulating spaces throughout school. If we dream it, he will build it "

Local unsung hero award winner - Cavendish junior school. Seen Lee Turner from Cavendish Junior School has been recognised with a Silver Award for Unsung Hero in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

All that effort is clearly appreciated by pupils too, according on one child in year three: “Mr Turner is the greatest teacher the world has ever seen. He is the reason I come to school every day I can't wait to spend time with him in the afternoon.”

Another, in year three, referenced an annual Christmas initiative which sees children greeted each day in December with a different Elf on the Shelf scene – fallen roof tiles to aid escape attempts, a dinosaur disco and a full-sized phone box party – all culminating in a rock band performance with music filling the corridors.

The pupil said: “Mr Turner looks after our Christmas elves. They cause so much trouble around school and Mr Turner always has to clear it up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Lee’s work is often highly visible, there are quieter deeds which might go overlooked, whether working with children one-to-one or providing a meet and greet service for children who find coming in to school challenging.

Dan said: “Lee’s spirit of service and selflessness is not only an example to the children around him but to all other adults in school. Lee's unparalleled attention to detail ensures that every task is completed with meticulous care, and his innate ability to anticipate the needs of others allows him to pre-emptively address potential issues.

“In a world where acts of kindness often go unnoticed, Lee stands out as a shining example of humility and generosity, truly deserving of recognition as an unsung hero. His drive to push the school forward and make the school the best it can be is infectious.”

All of last week’s winners will now progress to compete for the coveted gold award, which will be announced at a ceremony later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Morpurgo, the author of works including War Horse, a former Children’s Laureate, and president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The work and devotion of all of those who play a role in educating young people is phenomenal.

“Not only do they play a vital role in shaping minds inside the classroom, often they continue to encourage, support, motivate and inspire beyond. That’s why it is important for us to take a moment on this National Thank a Teacher Day to recognise their efforts.

“I am also thrilled to be able to congratulate this year’s silver award winners and recognise the amazing contributions and commitment they have shown is shaping the lives of the next generation – thank you.”

Sharon Hague, a managing director at educational publisher Pearson UK, added: “We're delighted to recognise this year’s silver award winners on their outstanding achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The contributions they make and the impact they have on young people’s lives every day is truly exceptional. We're extremely proud to support the National Teaching Awards and mark the achievements of all of our very worthy winners. Thank you for your continued work and congratulations.”