How to get the most out of a university postgraduate open event

As bumper numbers of students are booking onto the University of Derby’s Open Day events, the University has shared a checklist to help visitors make the most of their experience.

The next upcoming event, on 27 November, will welcome students wanting to further their education by studying a postgraduate or professional degree.

Students will be able to find out more about a range of degrees available at the university, as well as receiving advice and guidance on fees, funding opportunities and flexible study options.

On how to maximise your open event experience, Hannah Wright, Associate Director - Student Recruitment at the University of Derby, explained that preparation is key.

She said: “An Open Event can feel like a bit of a whirlwind of information, so it is best to arrive prepared and knowing exactly what you want to take away from the day.

“A great place to start is online, investigate the course on the university website, look at the facilities available and what research the university has been involved in. In doing so, you can gather a list of questions on areas you want to learn more about and bring them with you to ask on the day.”

When arriving at an Open Event, the university has suggested using the below checklist.

Network – Open Events are the perfect opportunity to tap into the academic’s knowledge and the experience of current students. You might also meet potential students who will be on your course. Be open and talk to others and learn more about their perspective, experience and knowledge of the university.

Take notes – You will be given lots of useful information throughout the event including a prospectus and map. Take notes when you are listening to talks or in conversations with academics, as it will be useful to reflect on.

Check out the facilities – A university’s facilities provide huge support in your studies, so it is important to set aside time on the day to explore these.

Ask for advice – Take the time to speak with the university’s expert teams with any queries you have, they can provide advice and guidance on fees, how to fund your postgraduate degree and flexible study options.

From welcome and subject talks to campus and accommodation tours, open events provide the perfect opportunity for prospective students to find out more about the University of Derby, which is home to world-changing research and in the Top 10 for Postgraduate Study, as voted for by students at the 2024 Whatuni Student Choice Awards.

Shannon, who is currently studying a degree in MA Social Work at the University of Derby, has shared her personal experience of open day events and how one visit changed the directory of her career.

While Shannon knew that she wanted to work with children, she was unsure about which direction to take. After initially starting an apprenticeship in a nursery, she decided to attend an open day at the University of Derby after being recommended by her college advisor.

Reflecting on her experience, Shannon said: “I am forever grateful for the advice I received at the University of Derby Open Day and would highly recommend that you visit the events, have a look around the campus and speak with the incredible staff.”

New to the postgraduate Open Day event this November is a brand-new virtual experience, providing more access to the university’s global market and for visitors who may wish to attend online rather than attending on site.

