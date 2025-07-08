Hollingwood Primary School ambassadors organize Sparklewalk for Ashgate Hospice

All ready to Sparkle for Ashgate!

The Ambassadors at Hollingwood Primary School have been working hard to Leave A Legacy in their community through their incredible charity work. Their latest project saw them organise their very own Sparklewalk to raise vital funds for Ashgate Hospice.

Volunteers from Ashgate visited the school to deliver an inspiring assembly, explaining the importance of fundraising for the hospice’s work. To celebrate and show their support, children were invited to wear pink and sparkly outfits, replicating Ashgate Hospice’s real Sparklewalk. The event was made even more special by a visit from Ashley Bear, Ashgate’s much-loved mascot.

Mrs Thompson, who supports the Ambassadors with their community projects, said: “I am unbelievably proud of the work our Ambassadors are doing to Leave A Legacy in our community. I can’t thank our families enough for their continued support and generosity.”

It was a truly sparkling day for a great cause!