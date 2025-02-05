Holbrook school’s vision supports staff and pupils to flourish

Holbrook Church of England Primary School has earned praise for supporting children to challenge social injustice and work to bring about meaningful change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school in Moorside Lane is part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT) and was visited by an inspector as part of the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS), which looks at the effectiveness of a school’s Christian vision, values and leadership. The inspector found that the school had “exceptional mental health and wellbeing provision” and its vision to bring ‘life in all its fullness’ enabled pupils and adults to flourish.

Headteacher Ingrid Taylor said: “We are passionate as a team about children’s development and well-being at Holbrook and I’m so pleased that the report reflects how we prioritise these areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also noted how the school carefully maps out opportunities for pupils’ spiritual development in each subject area with “wow, ow, now” moments which allow pupils to articulate how moments make them reflect deeply about their own beliefs whilst also providing them with resilience to keep going during difficult times.

Headteacher Ingrid Taylor with pupils in front of Oakley the Worry Tree

Each classroom also has a reflective space designed to meet the needs of all pupils, including those with special educational needs, while a space known as the “Nurture Nest” and forest school area allow opportunities for pupils to grow spiritually outside the classroom. The school has also created Oakley the Worry Tree on which children can post concerns requesting support from specific members of staff. Concerns are responded to in 24 hours to offer support and reassurance. Pupils appreciate daily mindful moments where they are taught techniques to help calm anxiety or simply give them space to be still.

The inspector also noted that pupils were empowered to use their voice to speak out against social injustice and be agents of change while parents said how they felt the school worked well to prepare children for life outside Holbrook. Mrs Taylor said: “We have a programme of student leaders in school, with many children involved in taskforces in areas they are interested in – for example, the environment, well-being, or contributing to the community. We want children to feel that they can be a positive change in the world and have the confidence to go out and make a difference.”

Meanwhile, staff were found to be working in a ‘harmonious team’ and that relationships were exceptionally strong and staff morale high. Opportunities for continued professional development were also praised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Clark, Chief Executive Officer of DDAT, said: “A huge well done to everyone at Holbrook Church of England Primary School on this report. It is wonderful to receive the recognition from inspectors of what we know goes on day in and day out in the school – a team working together to create a calm and inclusive environment in which every child can flourish.”