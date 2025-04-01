Holbrook School for Autism receives Autism Accreditation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire special school has been praised by a national charity for supporting children and young people with autism to help them build self-reliance and resilience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holbrook School for Autism is now an official Autism Accredited School after meeting the stringent requirements and standards set by the National Autistic Society – the UK’s leading charity for people with autism.

Autism Accreditation is an autism-specific quality assurance programme. It was set up by the charity in 1992 to improve the support available to autistic people in organisations throughout the UK and across the world, including local authorities, NHS trusts, education authorities, schools, colleges and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To gain accreditation, organisations must complete a rigorous assessment and meet a standard of excellence.

Sam Bayliss (back left) celebrates the Autism Accreditation with staff and pupils

Holbrook School for Autism was praised for its work in several areas by the assessors, including the way staff tailor their communication methods to each student based on their individual needs, using visual cues as well as verbal ones where needed.

The report said: “Autistic students were supported to express their views, feelings and wants by having access to a wide range of bespoke communication resources.”

Assessors also highlighted how well the school offers structured support towards developing students’ skills for independence, its strong and thoughtful sensory provision and outstanding emotional and wellbeing support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The assessors commented: “Autistic students are treated with dignity, status and respect and are provided with meaningful, positive feedback to boost confidence, self-esteem and self-worth. The school has a very nurturing, caring environment.”

Head teacher Sam Bayliss said: “I'm delighted we have officially received the Autism Accreditation Specialist Award. The report highlights many areas of exceptional practice across our school.

“It's something we are all proud of and reflects the hard work, dedication and expertise of the staff team at Holbrook.”

Holbrook School for Autism forms part of the Esteem Multi-Academy Trust. It caters for children and young people aged four to 19 years old with a range of abilities and differences associated with their autism. All its students have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is located over two different sites in Holbrook and Belper. The school also has a well-regarded residential provision that provides continued education for up to 28 students who stay for 1 night per week during term time.

Clive Lawrence OBE, Chief Education Officer at Esteem MAT, said: “At Esteem Multi-Academy Trust, we are incredibly proud of Holbrook School for Autism. The school exemplifies our values in action and delivers inclusive, high-quality education with compassion, ambition, and integrity. This accreditation is a testament to the dedication of its leaders, staff, pupils and wider school community, who work tirelessly to create a nurturing, aspirational environment where every pupil is seen, valued, and supported to thrive. The impact on young people and their families is truly life changing!”

Christine Flintoft-Smith, Head of Autism Accreditation and Projects at the National Autistic Society, said: “We are delighted that Holbrook School for Autism has achieved the Autism Specialist Award. The team should be exceptionally proud of their achievement and commitment towards improving support for autistic people.”