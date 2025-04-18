High Peak school provides ‘fantastic opportunities for pupils to broaden their education’, says Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school in the High Peak has been graded as good with outstanding features following a recent inspection by the education watchdog.

Ofsted’s report on Litton Primary says the school is outstanding for personal development as well as behaviour and attitudes.

Jayne Ashman, lead inspector, praised the school and said: “The school is at the centre of village life. Pupils’ education is significantly enriched through their engagement with the wider community.

“The school’s expectations of pupils’ behaviour are extremely high. School rules are well understood. Pupils behave exceptionally well. The school is ambitious for its pupils. The curriculum ensures that pupils are prepared well for their next stage in learning.”

Litton Primary School chool provides ‘fantastic opportunities for pupils to broaden their education’, says Ofsted.

The report states in most subjects the curriculum is ‘carefully designed and appropriately sequenced for mixed-age teaching’.

Ms Ashman said: “There is a clear focus on the important knowledge that pupils need to know, and when they need to learn it.”

It was noted that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities, SEND, are ‘well supported’ and the school identifies additional needs ‘swiftly’.

“The school determinedly ensures that pupils receive the help that they need. Teachers adapt learning suitably. Pupils with SEND achieve well,” said Ms Ashman.

Ofsted highlighted reading is a whole school priority and the phonics curriculum is well organised and pupils who fall behind in their reading effectively help them catch up.

Ms Ashman said: “Pastoral care of pupils is exceptionally strong. Every child is known exceptionally well. Pupils are highly confident that they can discuss matters that are important to them in a safe and accepting space.”

It was noted governors are ‘highly ambitious for the school’ and staff are ‘extremely proud to work at the school. They act as important custodians of the school’s heritage. The actions taken to support staff well-being are valued.

Looking at how the school can improve the report stated: “Some parts of the curriculum are not as carefully planned and taught as others.

“In a few subjects, the sequencing of the substantive and disciplinary knowledge is not fully embedded. The school should ensure that the curriculum is consistently and securely planned and implemented and that, as a result, pupils, including pupils with SEND, achieve exceptionally well.”