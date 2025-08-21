Heritage High School celebrates students’ achievements on GCSE Results Day

Aaron Kurian

Students at Heritage High School are today reflecting on their successes, achieved through dedication and perseverance. Staff across the school have been inspired by the resilience of their students and are proud to see their efforts recognised with strong results.

Across the school, students are delighted with results such as:

Connor achieved 9 grade 9s and is hoping to be studying Spanish, Maths and Biology at St Marys.

Matilda Fox will be going to Brookfields 6th form to study textiles, maths and science, having achieved a grade 9 in textiles, along with 3 grade 8s in maths, physics and Religious Studies.

Aaron Kurian is going to St Marys to study PE, Biology and sociology, having achieved a grade 8 in English language and a grade 7 in maths.

Deb Elsdon, Headteacher, at Heritage High School, said:

“I am incredibly proud of the ambition demonstrated by all of our students and their results are due to the determination and commitment from students and staff. The expert teaching and strong culture have paved the way for students to take their next steps into their career choices, and I wish our leavers the very best in the future, always daring to dream.”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said:

"We are incredibly proud of our GCSE students across The Two Counties Trust and the achievements they are celebrating today. Each result is testament to their ambition, resilience and countless hours of hard work. It has been inspiring to see how our young people have risen to the challenge, and we particularly pleased to see increased attainment this year across our family of schools.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our families and staff, who have supported, guided and encouraged students throughout their studies. At The Two Counties Trust, we are dedicated to enhancing life choices and these results ensure that our students can look ahead with confidence, whether their next chapter is in sixth form, college, apprenticeships or the workplace.”