Here’s 17 famous people who went to school in Derbyshire

And through the years the classrooms and corridors of these establishments have been frequented by many future celebrities.
From actors and writers to sports stars and musicians, many started out in Derbyshire and have gone on to achieve great things.
Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School and Chesterfield’s Brookfield Community School are just two schools which can count famous faces among their alumni.
Take a look at our gallery below and discover 12 people famous people who were educated in Derbyshire – there may even be some that surprise you…
1. Rik Makarem
Rik Makarem, born January 18, 1982, went to Brookfield Community School before later graduating from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama. He is most famous for his role as Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale, playing across both dramatic and comedic storylines from 2009 to 2013. Here he is pictured promoting an Emmerdale cast bike ride to Eastenders studios for Macmillan. from emmerdale in Chesterfield promoting Emmerdale cast bike ride to Eastenders studios for Macmillan. Also pictured is coach Ed Gration.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Isy Suttie
Isy Suttie, born August 11, 1978, attended Highfields School in Matlock before going on to become a musical comedian, actress, and writer. She is well known for playing Dobby in the sitcom Peep Show and in 2013 won the gold Sony Radio Academy Award for her radio show Pearl And Dave. Her first novel 'Jane Is Trying' was published in July last year.
Photo: email
3. Def Leppard
Born on November 1, 1963, Rick Allen (pictured second from left) attended Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School and began playing drums at age nine before later joining Def Leppard in 1978. He overcame the amputation of his left arm seven years later and continues to play with the band to this day. He is known as 'The Thunder God' by fans and is ranked seventh on the UK website Gigwise in The Greatest Drummers of All Time list.
Photo: SCC
4. Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire, born March 5, 1993, went to St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield and came through the youth system at Sheffield United before graduating to the first team. In 2019, he moved to Manchester United for a fee believed to be £80 million - a world-record amount for a defender, and within six months was appointed the club captain. Maguire also plays for the England national team. He is pictured applauding fans after the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and England. He currently plays for Manchester United and the England National team England applauds the fans after the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and England at Allianz Arena on June 07, 2022 in Munich, Germany. The German national team will play the match in the Womenâ€™s national kit in support of their upcoming UEFA Womenâ€™s European Championship campaign. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Photo: Alex Grimm