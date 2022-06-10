Here’s 17 famous people who went to school in Derbyshire

4. Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire, born March 5, 1993, went to St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield and came through the youth system at Sheffield United before graduating to the first team. In 2019, he moved to Manchester United for a fee believed to be £80 million - a world-record amount for a defender, and within six months was appointed the club captain. Maguire also plays for the England national team. He is pictured applauding fans after the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and England. He currently plays for Manchester United and the England National team England applauds the fans after the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and England at Allianz Arena on June 07, 2022 in Munich, Germany. The German national team will play the match in the Womenâ€™s national kit in support of their upcoming UEFA Womenâ€™s European Championship campaign. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Grimm