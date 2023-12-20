News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Headteacher takes Elf on the Shelf Christmas craze to new level

Headteacher Stacey Carr has been dressing up as a real-life Elf on the Shelf every day in December at St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Matlock.
By Nicola AllenContributor
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Headteacher Stacey Carr has been making mischief at St Joseph's in her role as the Elf on the Shelf, drawing funny faces on staff photos, cancelling homework and setting off the fire alarm.

Other pranks have included causing festive chaos by emptying lockers and cloakrooms at home time and hiding bags and coats around school and spraying pupils with a super soaker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The whole school was also treated to a snow party complete with snow machine and fake snowballs.

Most Popular
Mrs Carr gets ready to use her super soakerMrs Carr gets ready to use her super soaker
Mrs Carr gets ready to use her super soaker

Mrs Carr said that that the children were loving the real-life Elf on the Shelf.

She said: “Our staff and pupils are always focused on learning at St Joseph’s so it’s nice to have a bit of fun alongside that.

“We want our children to take away fantastic memories of their time at St Joseph’s and so many of them have said they will never forget this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think the teachers have been wondering what has been going on but it’s been magical, the children are loving it. Some of them don’t realise it’s me, they think it’s my twin sister!

Mrs Carr hijacks the bus being used for a school tripMrs Carr hijacks the bus being used for a school trip
Mrs Carr hijacks the bus being used for a school trip

“We’ve been sharing photos on social media and parents are loving it too, one of them asked whether the elf could stay all year!”

The inspiration for the real-life Elf on the Shelf came from Amy Taylor, a teacher in Years Three and Four. Mrs Taylor saw something similar online last year, which involved a school in America that had a real-life Elf on the Shelf and suggested that Mrs Carr tried it out this year.

Pupils said that they can’t wait to see what the real-life Elf on the Shelf does next.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Betsy Lynn, 10, said: “We are all excited to see what the elf is going to do next and when she has done something everyone goes crazy. I loved the snow party; we had no idea that was going to happen.”

Mrs Carr cancels homeworkMrs Carr cancels homework
Mrs Carr cancels homework

Kimche Robinson, nine, said: “We’ve really enjoyed it. It’s given everyone a great experience and it’s something that we will always remember. Lots of us have been saying how much we love it and how we’d like to do it all year round.”

Related topics:Matlock