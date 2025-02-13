Big smiles as children receive their School Values Awards

During a visit to Elton C of E Primary School, near Matlock, Ofsted inspectors found that staff were 'optimistic and recognise the positive impact of the recent changes.'

The recent 2 day Monitoring Inspection followed the judgement of Special Measures made after an inspection in May 2024.

The inspectors report said that 'Leaders have made progress to improve the school' and noted that staff were 'proud of what has been accomplished so far.'

The inspectors reported that recent training opportunities for staff 'have started to enhance the quality of education for pupils at the school.' Significant changes are taking place across the school's provision including a new early reading programme and improvements to the school's curriculum. The curriculum is 'well organised' with lessons 'taught logically.' The inspectors noted that the village school 'strives to be inclusive for all' and seeks advice and support from external agencies.

School governance is 'improving' with governors having taken up training opportunities, Safeguarding is 'effective' and the school site is described as 'safe and secure.' Pupils made positive comments to the inspectors about the changes and expressed how 'they feel accepted… … as they all ‘belong’.'

Head Teacher, Oona Gilbertson, was pleased to share the progress being made with the inspectors. "We're a committed and hard working team. Our children expressed themselves so well to the inspectors and we really appreciate the support provided by parents."

Children were also smiling as they received their School Values Awards certificates. The School Values are Kindness, Determination and Respect. The Ofsted report concludes by noting a 'determination to ensure the school value’s and ambitions are realised.'