Harry Meade praises SCT apprentices’ appetite to learn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The day, during which Harry taught eight groups that varied greatly in experience and ambition, was an immense success.
Harry, who won Defender Bramham CCI4*-L in June and then piloted three horses to finish in the top 12 at Defender Burghley CCI5* in September, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my day with Stubbing Court Training, with a broad range of pupils and horses. The enthusiasm and appetite to learn was wonderful and every combination embraced the challenges and showed real improvements.”
SCT’s long-running and highly esteemed Masterclass Series is exclusive to the East Midlands-based training company’s apprentices and employers, and has featured a number of top British-based showjumpers, eventers and coaches over the years. It is just one example of the exceptional opportunities to learn from and be inspired by the very best people in the equestrian world that an Apprenticeship with SCT provides.
At a time of year when many young people are assessing their post-16 life options, anyone with an interest in a rewarding and secure career in the equine world should seriously consider an SCT apprenticeship. They offer on-the-job, practical experience with very high-class, thorough and broad-based training - while earning a wage. Excellent online learning facilities and dedicated, approachable coaches mean an SCT Apprenticeship can be achieved in a flexible way with great support.
One attendee commented: “What a fun and friendly, well-organised Masterclass. A super opportunity at a lovely venue.”
Another said: “The best thing about the day was being told about the improvement in my riding from the beginning of the session to the end, because it made me feel more confident about myself.”
SCT’s equine apprenticeships offer young people an outstanding chance to achieve the highest standards of horse care and horsemanship by learning from the best practitioners in the equestrian world. Their contacts are unparalleled, and the company offers exceptional levels of support to both apprentices and their employers, giving advice and training in all aspects of employment. Apprentices earn a wage while gaining valuable, respected qualifications and transferrable skills, giving them excellent employability.