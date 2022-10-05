‘Happy and caring’ Chesterfield primary working hard to improve - after told by Ofsted it 'requires improvement'

An Ofsted inspection has found that Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy, in Dunston Lane, Newbold, needs to improve the quality of education and early years provision.

But the school was marked as ‘good’ in three of the five categories.

It was the school’s first inspection since joining the Cavendish Learning Trust, which also oversees Barrow Hill Primary Academy, Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy and Netherthorpe School.

The school was praised for being ‘a happy and caring place’ where ‘staff want the best for all pupils’ but it requires improvement as ‘weaknesses are hindering pupils’ progress.’

Headteacher Fiona O’Hara, who joined Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy earlier this year, said: “We identified the school as ‘requiring improvement’ before the Ofsted inspectors visited school last academic year and we have been working hard to improve our Early Years provision.

"We have upskilled our middle leaders and appointed new leads in phonics, English, Maths and the new curriculum lead. There is a strong structure in place to move forwards and we’re well on our way to improving Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy.”

Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy is also aiming to meet the national average when it comes to SATs.

Mrs O’Hara is keen for the school to extend links with the community and will welcome a teacher from Ukraine.

She said: “There are 200 families from Ukraine who are living in Chesterfield and we want them to feel welcome, should they join one of our schools. We’re a diverse, inclusive school – there are almost 300 children on roll - and we’re super proud of our eight-pupil Enhanced Resource Unit, too, which caters for children with physical impairment via the local authority.

"This unit received high praise from Ofsted who deemed it ‘excellent’.”

She added: “We are actually very proud of our inspection report and the comments were, overall, pleasing. We know the areas in which we need to improve and will continue to be the school that, like it says in the report, ‘is a place where pupils can learn and grow up well’.

“There is so much to look forward to – we’re a part of the national Young Voices competition, which will take place at Sheffield Arena in February, and our pupil parliament and pop-up shop – where pupils can spend the ‘Proud Pounds’ earned for good behaviour – continues to thrive. It’s an exciting time to be a part of Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy.”

Year three and four pupils are currently learning how to play a brass instrument.

