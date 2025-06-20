Hady Primary School’s Big Build Day

Hady Primary School parents, carers, staff and pupils pull together for their 'Big Build'

Parents, carers, staff and pupils at Hady Primary School have pulled together in a monumental effort to build a range of new environments for the children to explore and use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 19 June, the sun shone as parents, staff and children worked together to dig, build, move, construct and create some amazing new resources for pupils from supplies kindly donated by Houlton Developments, Johnstone's Decorating Centre (Storforth Lane), Jewson Chesterfield, Howdens (Storforth Lane), as well as parents and carers. Donations included wood, pallets, tyres and compost, all of which gained a new lease of life during the project.

The work happened as part of the school’s Outdoor Play and Learning (OPAL) programme. Under the scheme, children are given opportunities to play that allow them to explore, manipulate, experience and affect their environment. They are encouraged to take managed risks while exploring and playing imaginatively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the big build day, pupils now have mud kitchens, pallet houses, water walls, a music wall, a beauty salon, tables and fairy tables, and chairs to use. The school also plans to create a digging area.

Hady Primary School parents, carers, staff and pupils have created resources during their 'Big Build'

Mrs Jane Loader, Headteacher said: “Many of our parents and carers have been eager to help with our Big Build and we’ve all had a wonderful day. It’s inspiring to see how much can be achieved when our community works together. Hady children have amazing new resources that they will have great fun exploring and huge thanks for this go to all the parents, carers and staff, under the tireless direction of Mrs Goodwin and Miss Bearder, who made this possible.”