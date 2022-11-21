Guests visit Derbyshire primary school to help pupils learn about future careers
Arkwright Primary hosted an event for pupils to find out about different jobs.
Special guests visited the school including Ashgate hospice commuity fund raiser Leigh Allwoodr, MP Mark Fletcher, Richard Shaw of Bolsover Castle, police community support officers and local business owners.
Pupils had a chance to ask question about their jobs and draw their portraits.
Headteacher Ian Roberts said: “We wanted to invite members of the local community to come into the school to broaden pupils’ experiences and understanding of different jobs. Children interviewed them and found out about what their job role is, how did they get into it, what skills they needed, but also what they are passionate about and what they enjoy doing in their spare time.
“Pupils engaged in that and had a really nice conversation with the visitors.
“MP Mark Fletcher was a great support and attended the session. He had a good grilling from some of the children as fifth and sixth year pupils have asked him lots of really good questions. He was fantastic with the children and they were thoroughly inspired. A couple of them have even said they would like to become MPs.”
“It was a very successful session and the children got an awful lot out of it. They were inspired by the guests. I've had some very kind comments from visitors about how polite the children were and how much they enjoyed the day and many said that they would like to come back. We have since then started making further links with the library and Bolsover Castle, where they've invited us to come in for events in the future.”