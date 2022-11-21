Guests visit Derbyshire primary school to help pupils learn about future careers

Arts Event at Arkwright Primary School. Pupils with art drawings seen with Steve Wells, school governor, Teacher Rebecca Roland, arts lead and organiser, Leigh Allwood Ashgate hospice commuity fund raiser, MP Mark Fletcher and Richard Shaw from Bolsover Castle.

Special guests visited the school including Ashgate hospice commuity fund raiser Leigh Allwoodr, MP Mark Fletcher, Richard Shaw of Bolsover Castle, police community support officers and local business owners.

Pupils had a chance to ask question about their jobs and draw their portraits.

Headteacher Ian Roberts said: “We wanted to invite members of the local community to come into the school to broaden pupils’ experiences and understanding of different jobs. Children interviewed them and found out about what their job role is, how did they get into it, what skills they needed, but also what they are passionate about and what they enjoy doing in their spare time.

“Pupils engaged in that and had a really nice conversation with the visitors.

“MP Mark Fletcher was a great support and attended the session. He had a good grilling from some of the children as fifth and sixth year pupils have asked him lots of really good questions. He was fantastic with the children and they were thoroughly inspired. A couple of them have even said they would like to become MPs.”