Growing schools trust overseeing 8,000 Derbyshire children’s education thanks outgoing chair as it expands board of trustees

A growing Derbyshire schools trust responsible for the education of 8,000 Derbyshire children has thanked its outgoing chair as it expands its board of trustees with key new appointments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Embark Federation has grown to 21 schools in five years with more in the pipeline. It has appointed several new trustees to its board to support its continuing expansion.

Embark Federation leaders have thanked its departing chair of trustees, Sarah Armitage MBE, who was recognised in the 2024 New Year’s Honours for her services to education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: “It has been an immense honour to be involved in the inception and development of Embark Federation. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in growing a family of schools so swiftly and successfully.

Dr Lindsey Smethem, Matt Crawford, Theresa Peltier DL and David King

“I know the foundation of this success has been a clearly defined and lived culture, including the values of Family, Integrity, Teamwork and Success and purpose of enabling everyone to “Love Learning and Love Life”.

“Matthew Crawford and all the incredible people across Embark have helped enact this culture and have been truly phenomenal to work with. I’m excited to see Embark continue to provide exemplary care and education so that Derbyshire children and young people can thrive and realise their true potential.”

Embark Federation chief executive Matt Crawford said: “We would like to thank Sarah for everything she has achieved for Embark Federation. She has given so much of her time supporting our schools and her passion for education is truly second to none. It was wonderful to see her recognised with an MBE and we owe her a huge debt of gratitude for her many years of support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust, whose family of schools includes Aldecar Infants and High School; Chaucer Infant and Junior Schools; Anthony Gell in Wirksworth and St George’s CE Primary School in Church Gresley, now has a new chair of trustees: David King, and a new vice chair, Dr Lindsey Smethem. The former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, Theresa Peltier DL (Deputy Lieutenant), has also joined Embark as a new trustee, along with Denise Boyle whose career includes working for the Department for Education, and company director Paul Drummond.

Matthew Crawford went on to say: “We are delighted to welcome Theresa Peltier, Paul Drummond and Denise Boyle to our board of trustees, and we thank our new chair and vice chair for moving into their new roles. These are exciting times for Embark Federation as we continue to grow. Our family ethos and strong relationships are extremely important to us and we look forward to what the future brings.”

David, who brings 30 years of corporate and public sector experience to his new role, said: “With the expansion of the trust, we have increased the number of trustees, and we are delighted to have such a group of talented, experienced and ambitious trustees to help us support the schools and the central team. What makes Embark special is not necessarily what we do but how we do it. We often talk about the ‘Embark way’ which is about the trust’s culture. People are at its heart and I think that’s what makes it different.”

Theresa, who spent 27 years in the police force, said: “I was just blown away by Embark’s ethos. For years, I have sat on an adoption panel and I’ve been on a foster panel and I know the things that can influence children from a young age. Embark embodies everything that I stand for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New trust vice chair Dr Lindsey Smethem, who comes to the role after a career in education, including teaching modern languages at Embark Federation school Anthony Gell, said: “Results are important in schools but education is about valuing the whole person.

“Embark’s motto is ‘love learning, love life’ – and that runs through the heart of everything we do.”

New trustee Paul Drummond has more than 25 years’ human resources experience including as HR vice president of a major automative supplier. Fellow new trustee Denise Bowle, whose children attend Embark schools and herself attended Aldecar High, is closely involved in working on Embark Federation policies and has managed the delivery of key grant programmes.