Great photos showing life at Staveley's Netherthorpe School down the years

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 13:50 BST
These great pictures will bring memories of schooldays flooding back for former pupils at Netherthorpe School in Staveley.

We’ve been through our archives to dig out these great photos from school days of yesteryear. See who you can spot in the photos from prom nights, exam celebrations, school plays and much more.

MORE SCHOOL NOSTALGIA: 17 great photos show students and staff from Springwell School in Staveley down the years...

Netherthorpe School's 6th form prom at Ringwood Hall in 2012. Ben Everett, Louise Wragg, Jessica Howes, Kelly Hill, Gemma Davis, Victoria Waddoups, Jenny Bouler, Sian Hodkin and Laura Wilson.

1. Prom night

Netherthorpe School's 6th form prom at Ringwood Hall in 2012. Ben Everett, Louise Wragg, Jessica Howes, Kelly Hill, Gemma Davis, Victoria Waddoups, Jenny Bouler, Sian Hodkin and Laura Wilson. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Beth Ansell, Emma Hankinson, Danielle Bagshaw, Bethany Kitcher, Martin Townsend, Mary Slater, Sam Pearson jump for joy after getting their A-levels in 2013

2. Netherhorpe

Beth Ansell, Emma Hankinson, Danielle Bagshaw, Bethany Kitcher, Martin Townsend, Mary Slater, Sam Pearson jump for joy after getting their A-levels in 2013 Photo: Eric Gregory.

Photo Sales
Netherthorpe School pupils Joshua Bowler, Lucy Clark, Annette Chanzu, Olivia Webster with their GCSE exam results in 2016

3. Making the grade

Netherthorpe School pupils Joshua Bowler, Lucy Clark, Annette Chanzu, Olivia Webster with their GCSE exam results in 2016 Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Another prom night photo from 2012, this time with Liam Masterson, Emily Holmes, Laurisa Robson, charlotte Moore and Adam Whybrow.

4. Proms

Another prom night photo from 2012, this time with Liam Masterson, Emily Holmes, Laurisa Robson, charlotte Moore and Adam Whybrow. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice