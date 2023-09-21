Great photos showing life at Staveley's Netherthorpe School down the years

We’ve been through our archives to dig out these great photos from school days of yesteryear. See who you can spot in the photos from prom nights, exam celebrations, school plays and much more.
1. Prom night
Netherthorpe School's 6th form prom at Ringwood Hall in 2012. Ben Everett, Louise Wragg, Jessica Howes, Kelly Hill, Gemma Davis, Victoria Waddoups, Jenny Bouler, Sian Hodkin and Laura Wilson. Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Netherhorpe
Beth Ansell, Emma Hankinson, Danielle Bagshaw, Bethany Kitcher, Martin Townsend, Mary Slater, Sam Pearson jump for joy after getting their A-levels in 2013 Photo: Eric Gregory.
3. Making the grade
Netherthorpe School pupils Joshua Bowler, Lucy Clark, Annette Chanzu, Olivia Webster with their GCSE exam results in 2016 Photo: UGC
4. Proms
Another prom night photo from 2012, this time with Liam Masterson, Emily Holmes, Laurisa Robson, charlotte Moore and Adam Whybrow. Photo: Marisa Cashill