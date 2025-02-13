Granville Academy marks Safer Internet Day with powerful performance of filters

Students were taken on a thought-provoking journey as they followed the story of young people navigating the digital world. Through engaging storytelling, Filters tackled key issues such as cyberbullying, online identity, and responsible social media use, challenging pupils to reflect on their own online choices.

Mr Royston-Webb, Designated Safeguarding Lead for Granville Academy, stated: “We were pleased to welcome Saltmine Theatre back to Granville Academy for another thought-provoking production and workshop. The sessions offered students the opportunity to engage with learning in a different format to their usual lessons and have led to some valuable discussions. It has been poignant to host this on Safer Internet Day when discussions around online safety are a national focus. The production is part of our commitment to promoting positive online decision making by our students, helping them to keep themselves safe in an increasingly digital world.’