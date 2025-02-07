Granville Academy gets gold

Granville Academy, part of Affinity Learning Partnership, is celebrating a significant achievement as it becomes the first secondary school in Derbyshire to receive the prestigious Gold BERT (Building Effective Relationships Together) award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy was awarded this esteemed recognition in December 2024 and is now one of only seven schools across the county to have achieved the Gold level. The BERT award recognises schools that demonstrate excellence in their whole-school approach to Relationships & Sex Education (RSE), ensuring the provision is comprehensive, inclusive, and effective in preparing students for life beyond school.

To mark the occasion, Paula Clay, BERT Consultant, and Mary Hague, Public Health Lead from the Local Authority, attended the academy on Monday, February 3, 2025, to present the award. The ceremony brought together school and Trust leaders, governors, staff, and students to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that has led to this exceptional achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Oliphant, Executive Principal of Granville Academy said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded the Gold BERT award. It is a testament to the dedication of our staff and students, all of whom have worked together to create an environment where Relationships & Sex Education is treated with the importance it deserves.

Granville Gets Gold!

"This award reflects our commitment to equipping our students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to navigate relationships, make informed decisions, and build healthy futures. The BERT award aligns closely with our core values of being kind and choosing wisely”

The Gold BERT award recognises not only the quality of the RSE curriculum at Granville Academy but also its focus on creating a whole-school culture that promotes respect, kindness and communication.

The school’s approach has been praised for its inclusivity, involvement of students and local support services and its proactive stance in addressing key social issues affecting young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula for Derbyshire County Council presented the award during the ceremony.

Paula stated: “This focus has shown us that your young people and their families are empowered and connected to the service providers. They are well supported by well-trained staff, who they trust to deal with their needs. As a result, they have developed brave and bold voices, they’re engaged with and seek appropriate support to meet their own needs; they know they have a voice for change, and they use it wisely.

"Your collective work on targeted support is both impressive and humbling, and it’s been a real privilege to speak to your staff and young people first hand, and to see the impact of this powerful RSE development”

Granville Academy’s attainment of the Gold BERT award follows an extensive evaluation process, including assessments of leadership and management, curriculum and assessment, student engagement, and the involvement of the wider school community. The school has demonstrated a whole-hearted commitment to delivering high-quality RSE that meets the needs of all students, regardless of background or circumstance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathy Hardy, CEO of Affinity Learning Partnership praised the team by saying: “This achievement is testament to Granville Academy’s commitment and drive to promote the health and wellbeing of students, with a focus on fostering positive relationships and developing the understanding and skills necessary for young people to thrive in today’s world”.