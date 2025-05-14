Gorseybrigg Primary School completes major Low-Carbon Heating Project with PSDS Phase 3b Funding secured by Nero Energy

Gorseybrigg Primary School and Nursery, located on Balmoral Crescent in Dronfield Woodhouse, has proudly completed a landmark low-carbon heating and energy efficiency upgrade, made possible through a successful Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS) Phase 3b grant awarded via Salix Finance.

The school worked in close collaboration with energy decarbonisation experts Nero Energy, to secure the funding and deliver the project.

Gorseybrigg, a school with deep environmental roots and a vibrant Eco Schools programme, identified the need for major energy upgrades as part of its long-term sustainability ambitions. The school’s commitment to climate action, supported by pupil-led initiatives, had already earned them the 2022 Eco Schools Award with distinction. This latest achievement is a major milestone in their ongoing decarbonisation journey.

Through a long-term collaboration with Nero Energy, who had previously supported the school with a Heat Decarbonisation Plan, Gorseybrigg was able to secure £320,775 of government funding through PSDS Phase 3b. The total value of the project reached £366,578 with 88% of the cost covered by Salix Finance. The primary focus was the urgent replacement of the school’s three ageing gas boilers, all more than 25 years old, which had become increasingly inefficient and unreliable.

The comprehensive decarbonisation works, completed in March 2024, transformed Gorseybrigg Primary School’s energy systems with a range of significant upgrades. Central to the project was the removal of three end-of-life gas boilers, replaced with a low-carbon heating solution comprising a wood pellet biomass boiler and an air source heat pump. To further enhance energy efficiency, roof and loft insulation were upgraded to minimise heat loss, and heat emitters were replaced to ensure more even and effective heat distribution across the school. The installation of a 29.75kWp solar PV system now enables the school to generate renewable electricity on-site, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

The completed project is expected to reduce Gorseybrigg’s carbon emissions by 45.22 tonnes of CO₂ per year, significantly contributing to the UK’s net zero targets and setting an example for schools nationwide.

Headteacher Corrine Thornton reflected on the impact:

“I am incredibly proud of everything we have been able to achieve during this project. We now have a cleaner, greener form of heating and lighting at our school, which has reduced our impact on the planet. This is something that all of us at Gorseybrigg really care about. I hope that more schools are able to access the funding and support that we have moving forwards”

Ashley Bullock, Director at Nero Energy, added:

“It’s been a privilege to support Gorseybrigg on their sustainability journey. The school’s leadership and vision, backed by strong community values, made this project a success from day one. They’ve created a blueprint for what’s possible in the education sector.”

This milestone project aligns seamlessly with Gorseybrigg’s broader environmental education ethos, which includes forest schools, gardening clubs, and collaborations with organisations like the Woodland Trust and One Planet Matters.

Gorseybrigg Primary continues to demonstrate how education, community, and climate action can go hand-in-hand, inspiring young citizens to lead with care for their environment.