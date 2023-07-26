Kind-hearted young people have been helping those in need of extra support as the school holidays begin. Year 8 and 10 pupils at Murray Park Community School have been out delivering food parcels to families in the area to help those struggling to cover the cost of living as the crisis continues.

The food was donated by parents and friends to the school so they could be distributed. In total, 31 food parcels were delivered, supported by the staff who gave up their time to help with deliveries.

Jan Woolley, who co-ordinated the food bank, said: “Once again Murray Park has organised food bank deliveries to some of our families for the start of the summer holiday. We are grateful for the donations we have received from parents and friends to the school as well as from our students’ Diversity Week non-uniform day.

Pazeeka Noor helping with the food back. Photo: Murray Park

“It is really pleasing to see students and their families wanting to help other students’ families in the current economic situation.

“We have delivered 31 food parcels to Murray Park families during the last week of term. Rhianna Murray, Peyton Giles, Maryam Alam and Pakeeza Noor (all Year 10) were shining stars sorting out all the parcels ready for delivery, assisted by other students in Year 10 and Year 8.”