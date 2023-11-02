Generous Bemrose pupils help those struggling to put food on the table
Kind-hearted Derby youngsters have been collecting food for those struggling in their community as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.
Pupils in Year 3 and 4 at The Bemrose School’s primary phase have collected tins, packets and non-perishable items for those less fortunate, and then Year 11 students from Bemrose’s secondary school have boxed up the food ahead of it being distributed.
The parcels will now be split between the community surrounding Bemrose, in Uttoxeter New Road, and the Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance; an organisation that supports people in the city who are experiencing food poverty through food provision, education, signposting and advice.
Year 11 student Zain, who led the project at secondary school level, said: “I do this because I want to help the community. If anyone is struggling, we can help them. I feel happy as someone is going to be eating because of this.”
Pupil MaKenzie added: “It helps out people who are struggling. To encourage others to help I would say to think of yourself in their shoes.”
Primary teacher Tom Corrigan said: “Every year we have a harvest festival and children in Year 3 and 4 learn about where their food comes from and why they should be thankful for the food they have.
“Part of that learning was for students and staff to bring in anything they could to help someone less fortunate than themselves.
“Our students are so passionate about it. They were singing about being generous and you could hear in their voices that they really meant it.”
Beaulieu Watson, Bemrose School’s head of Year 10, added that this project also brought together the primary and secondary schools and it is installing the importance of helping others.
She said: “It’s wonderful. It’s about looking at the community around us as this is when it really hits home.”