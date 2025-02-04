GCSE Textile students go behind the scenes at David Nieper Ltd

A group of GCSE Textile students from Burton-on-Trent were given a behind-the-scenes look at British garment manufacturing during a visit to David Nieper Ltd.

The students, from Abbot Beyne School, visited the Alfreton based company on touring sewing, textile cutting, and printing departments.

Staff guided them through each stage of production, demonstrating the craftsmanship and technology behind creating high-quality garments.

As part of the experience, on Tuesday 28 January, the pupils had the opportunity to try their hand at button-making and create their own decorative ribbons.

Staff at David Nieper Ltd show around students from Abbot Beyne school.

Gemma Trueman, who coordinates the apprenticeship and school links for David Nieper Ltd, said: “We are passionate about inspiring the next generation of textile professionals and showcasing incredible career opportunities in British manufacturing.

“Visits like these give students a real insight into the craftsmanship and technology behind garment production, which we hope will help them to connect their classroom learning and ideas with real-world industry.”

She added: “We hope the visit will boost their enthusiasm and encourages them further in their future careers in textiles.”

David Nieper has a long-standing commitment to skills development and British manufacturing, regularly working with schools to provide young people with real-world insights into the fashion and textile industry.

Miss Rice, who teaches textiles at Abbot Beyne School said: "This was a fantastic experience for my Textiles GCSE pupils to understand how the British Textiles Industry works. This closely links to the curriculum to help them with their GCSE but has also inspired them for future possibilities in the Textiles world."

If your school or college is interested in arranging a visit to learn more about British garment manufacturing, please get in touch with us through our website: www.davidnieper.co.uk.