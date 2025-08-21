'GCSE results to be proud of' at The de Ferrers Academy

The wait is finally over for students at de Ferrers Academy in Burton upon Trent, who celebrated some of the school’s strongest ever GCSE results today.

Ali Bickle, Principal, said: “Following on from the impressive A level results last week, our students have achieved GCSE results to be proud of.

“The Class of 2025 have achieved results that have surpassed the high standards we set last year. The fact that nearly 20% of all exams sat secured a 7 or above, a total of nearly 650 exams, is testament to the hard work and dedication our students have put into these exams.”

In addition, over two thirds of students achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and Maths, with close to 50% managing a Grade 5 or above in the crucial subjects. In fact, students across almost every English Baccalaureate (EBacc) subject achieved impressive outcomes that exceed all national averages and expectations.

de Ferrers Academy student, Jayami

Ali added: “These results are an important milestone as these students progress to the next stage of their very exciting futures. We are delighted that so many of them will be staying with us to study in Sixth Form.”

Just 13 students secured nearly 120 Grade 7s or above, with 65 of those grades being a 9. The students are:

Saran Kang (8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8)

William Philliskirk (8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8)

Lima Karzan (7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 Level 2 Distinction*)

Simon Leung (6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s)

Amelie Holt (7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 2 grade 7s)

Jayami Hewawasan RanaWeerage (5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7)

Lottie Rodgers (5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s)

Megan Nobbs (3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 1 grade 7)

Ruby Burnett (4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s)

Caitlin Harvey (4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 1 Level 2 Distinction)

Natalie Leonard (3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s)

Gabriel Guerrero (3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade 6)

Anya Shah (2 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s)

Jayami, who is going on to study Business, Economics and Maths at DFA 6th Form, has aspirations to work in real estate in the future. Her advice for the upcoming Year 11s is to “start revision early as time goes by so quickly!” Jayami also wanted to particularly thank Maths teacher, Mr Riley, for his subject support which helped her reach her potential.

de Ferrers Academy student, Will

Lottie was also delighted with her results, and is going on to study Economics, Maths and Biology at DFA 6th Form with the aim of going to university. Her top tips for stellar grades are: “Work hard, start revision early and use flashcards to support revision.”

Will is the highest performing student at the academy and is going on to study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Economics at the DFA 6th Form. He has aspirations of Oxbridge with a view to a career in Maths or Physics. His advice is to “to take advantage of every minute of every lesson. That way when you come to revise, it is much easier to recall the information. The key to success is to start revision early!” He particularly praised Miss Godfrey for all of her help and support.

Kathy Hardy, CEO at Affinity Learning Partnership, said: “My congratulations go to all of the fantastic GCSE students celebrating today.

“While the focus tends to be on the core subjects like maths and English when all of our impressive data and outcomes are reviewed, I take real delight in the fact that our students excelled in a broad range of areas.

de Ferrers Academy student, Lottie

“The fact that subjects like Music and Religious Studies secured some of the academy’s best results shows that we are helping all young people to thrive – wherever their talents and interests may lie. What is more, it is also wonderful to see them develop into kind, caring and ambitious young people.

“They are a credit to themselves, the school and the community.”