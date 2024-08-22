GCSE results celebrations at Noel-Baker Academy

Students and staff at Noel-Baker Academy, located in Derby and part of the L.E.A.D. Academy Trust are celebrating their GCSE results today.

The whole Academy community is extremely proud of its students for their hard work and perseverance throughout their educational journey, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto their A Levels.

Across the academy there have been a wide range of excellent individual performances, including:

Behashta Yusifi achieved a Grade 9 in business and English language and 8 in biology, chemistry, English literature and history.

Evelyn Hardy secured a Grade 9 in both maths and further maths 8 in biology, chemistry, physics and geography

Grace Gillings achieved a Grade 9 in both maths and further maths

Namo Rashid earned a Grade 8 in all three sciences – biology, chemistry and physics

Kate Richardson, Headteacher at Noel-Baker Academy, said:

“It’s fantastic to see our students receive their results today, and we are proud of each and every one of them. I know that each of our staff members is determined to ensure all our young people can become confident, capable and capable individuals.

“These results are a testament to the students’ hard work and dedication, as well as the unwavering support of the teachers and parents who have been encouraging them throughout the journey. We can’t wait to see what they will go on to achieve next.”