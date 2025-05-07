This year’s GCSE candidates have taken their first exams this week – with exams scheduled to run until Wednesday, June 25.

We have created a ranking of the best and the worst performing Derbyshire secondaries based on the 2024 English and maths GCSE results.

Exam results in the core subjects of English and maths are one of the key measures of secondary school performance.

We looked at the percentage of students who achieved a Grade 5 or above (similar to high grade or low grade B in the old grading) in English and maths across Derbyshire secondary schools.

The data includes the latest 2024 results published by the Department for Education.

The list below shows 10 schools in Derbyshire with the highest percentage of students who achieved a Grade 5 or above in English and maths and 10 with the lowest scores.

We also looked at the number of KS4 pupils in each school as well as their most recent Ofsted reports.

The ranking does not include special and private schools.

The best and worst performing state secondary schools in Derbyshire according to GCSE results As students sit their first GCSE exams in 2025, here are Derbyshire secondary schools which had the best and worst English and Maths GCSE scores in 2024.

The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield, with 238 students at the end of KS4, saw 69.3% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs in 2024. This was the best result across all Derbyshire state funded schools last year. The school holds a 'good' Ofsted rating following an inspection in September 2023.

Lady Manners School Lady Manners School at Shutts Lane in Bakewell saw 66.2% of its pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs - second best result across Derbyshire state-funded secondaries. The school, which had 204 Key Stage 4 students in 2024, was visited by Ofsted in February this year when inspectors found that Lady Manners School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection - when it was rated as 'good'.

St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold St Mary's Catholic High School, at Newbold Road in Chesterfield, has taken the third place with 63.2% of pupils achieving grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs. The school, which had 204 KS4 students on the roll last year, is rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted and Catholic School Inspectorate (CSI).