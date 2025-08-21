GCSE celebrations for Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy

Year 11 students at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy (OIEA), part of Ormiston Academies Trust, have come together in celebration as they collect their GCSE results this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students across the cohort have achieved incredibly well, while the academy scored particularly highly in subjects including French with a grade 6 average and art, where students excelled, securing on average a grade higher than their other subjects.

The exceptional results represent two years of hard work and dedicated studying, with the young learners now getting ready to take their next steps in education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While all students have achieved well, individual standouts include:

Charlie celebrating his impressive results. Photo: OIEA

Yasmin Richards who successfully achieved four grade 9s in mathematics, further maths, biology and chemistry.

Aiden Smart with grade 9s in geography, history and English.

Charlie Hodson achieved a grade 9 in mathematics and five grade 8's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OIEA, based on King George Avenue, is committed to creating a supportive learning environment and the highest standards of teaching to ensure pupils are fully prepared for their next steps in life. As part of Ormiston, the academy is dedicated to providing the highest quality education and ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, gains the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.

Yasmin collecting her results, having achieved four grade 9s. Photo: OIEA

Simon Leach, Principal at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy said: “We are all extremely proud of our students and their hugely deserved achievements. Their hard work, determination and perseverance has paid off, and their results are a reflection of the commitment they’ve shown during their time at OIEA.

“I would like to thank our entire school community, including staff and families, for their ongoing support. We look forward to seeing our students progress to the next stage of their education.”

For more information about Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy, please visit oiea.co.uk/