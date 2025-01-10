Future nursing students invited to take a tour of first-class facilities during University of Derby Open Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prospective nursing students are invited to explore the subject in depth and see for themselves the state-of-the-art Clinical Skills Suite and first-class facilities at the University of Derby’s Chesterfield campus.

The University’s Chesterfield base has an established reputation for educating nurses.

Offering some of the most advanced teaching and learning technologies in health care, its facilities also include an NHS-standard six-bed mock ward and Immersive Interaction Simulation Suite, providing 360° projections of a range of working environments.

Those interested in studying nursing can find out more about the courses on offer at the University’s forthcoming Open Event, which will take place in Chesterfield on January 15.

The University of Derby's Chesterfield campus is hosting an Open Event in January.

Denise Baker, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the College of Health, Psychology and Social Care at the University of Derby, said: “Now is an exciting time to be embarking on a career in healthcare with the University of Derby which is leading the way in innovation in the field.

“Modern healthcare is being transformed by technology, and nurses are at the forefront of using innovative tools which makes the profession dynamic and future-focused.

“Nursing is one of the most rewarding careers, offering the opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives.

“The Open Event will provide an opportunity to explore the subject in more depth, and for prospective students to really get to know what it feels like to study in Chesterfield. Come and chat with our experienced team about routes into nursing and planning your future nursing career.”

Nursing at the University of Derby is ranked Top 15 for student satisfaction in the Complete University Guide 2025, and Top 15 for student experience in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025.

Courses at the Chesterfield Campus include a BSc (Hons) in Nursing (Mental Health), a BSc (Hons) Nursing (Adult) Direct Entry and also a two-year FdSc Nursing Associate programme.

Denise added: “We have a fantastic relationship with the Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust where students can gain valuable and practical experience to impress future employers.

“A nursing degree is often internationally recognised, opening doors to work in different countries. With global demand on the rise, it is a profession that provides worldwide mobility.”

Visit the University of Derby website to book a place on the upcoming Open Day and take a virtual tour of the Chesterfield campus.