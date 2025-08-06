From fundraisers to future journalists – Pride Awards celebrate Murray Park’s brightest stars

Two hundred students from Murray Park Community School in Mickleover were honoured at the school’s third annual prize giving which recognised exceptional achievements, community contributions and personal growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, styled like a traditional graduation ceremony, brought together proud families, staff and pupils to applaud the students who have gone above and beyond over the past academic year.

Among the special guests was motivational speaker Stephen Seki, who inspired attendees with his personal story of overcoming adversity to become a pharmacist and motivational mentor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Seki’s message about resilience and determination set the tone for the evening, which highlighted student success stories ranging from charity work and leadership to academic and personal development.

Head girl Kalpriya Dani and head boy Harshvir Gidda

Year 7 students Olivia Walton and Leila Williams were awarded the Community and Citizenship Award for their outstanding fundraising efforts for local football club AFC Mackworth.

Through a mix of carol singing, litter picking and organising an Easter fun day, the pair raised over £1,500 to support the team and associated charities including men’s mental health and cancer research.

Leila’s mum, Katie Mohammad, said: “This is such a proud moment watching the girls collect their awards and be recognised for everything they’ve achieved. It means so much to Leila, especially as she sometimes struggles in school. To be celebrated for something so positive has really given her a boost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 10 student Kathryn Adie was recognised for her charity work and for being the first in her year to complete the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award. “I feel really lucky that by doing something I enjoy, I’m also helping the community and making a difference,” she said. “I’m now working towards my silver and gold awards through Army Cadets.”

Eleanor Rutter recieved the Holly Award which will be her 4th accolade in three years

Other students celebrated on the night included Ethan Roberts, who earned the most Pride Points in the school for his consistent dedication and positive attitude, and head girl Kalpriya Dani and head boy Harshvir Gidda, who both received the Headteacher’s Award for exceptional leadership.

Kalpriya, who hopes to pursue a career in law, reflected on her role: “Being a voice for the students has been such a rewarding experience, and I’m incredibly proud of everything I’ve achieved.”

Headteacher Nicola Caley said: “I’m so proud of our students – their hard work, determination, and success this year has been truly inspiring. It’s wonderful to see their efforts celebrated in this way. This is now the third year we’ve hosted the awards, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. It’s become a real highlight in our school calendar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A standout moment of the evening was the presentation of the Holly Award to Year 11 student Eleanor Rutter, a rising journalism talent who has now received four accolades over the past three years.

200 awards were handed out at the Pride awards ceremony held at Pride Park stadium

Eleanor was praised for her exceptional contribution to the school’s new magazine and for a reflective article about her school journey, which was so impactful it was shared in assemblies and used to support new Year 7 students.

Her work also caught the attention of local PR firm Penguin PR, who invited her to write a blog about her journalistic ambitions. The piece received widespread praise from businesses and professionals across Derby.

Eleanor said: “Everything I’ve achieved so far has come from wanting to challenge myself, keep learning, and create the future I desire. Each award has meant something different and reminded me how far I’ve come.”

She will now go on to study A-levels in media, business and English language at Joseph Wright Sixth Form, with the goal of becoming a professional journalist.