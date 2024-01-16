Friesland School Celebrates Good Ofsted Result

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following an intensive two-day inspection on the 21st and 22nd of November, the school solidified its commitment to excellence, securing a 'Good' rating.

The Ofsted report recognises Friesland School's commitment to instilling its core values, noting that ‘Teamwork, honesty, and respect permeate through the school’s work to develop each pupil in the widest sense.’ This acknowledgment highlights the school's focus on nurturing a positive and inclusive environment where the whole child can flourish.

Furthermore, the report emphasises, ‘Pupils know that the staff at this school have high hopes for them.’ underscoring the collective dedication of staff to ensure the success and wellbeing of every student.

Highlighting the significance of relationships within the school community, the report states ‘There are respectful relationships between the majority of staff and pupils.’ This recognition emphasises the positive and collaborative culture at Friesland School.

The report commends the school for maintaining a structured and supportive atmosphere, noting that how ‘Pupils feel safe and happy here.’ and ‘The school is calm and orderly. Lessons are typically disruption-free.’ This positive learning environment complements every staff member's dedication in ensuring ‘Pupils and students benefit from a high-quality education.’

Ofsted's report also applauds Friesland School's commitment to offering diverse experiences beyond the traditional classroom, stating, ‘Pupils appreciate the trips and performances that they can take part in...there is a clear endeavour to build active citizens.’ This acknowledgment underlines the school's efforts to shape well-rounded individuals with a sense of civic responsibility.

Craig Patterson, Headteacher at Friesland School, expressed his pride, stating:

“I am incredibly proud that Friesland School has secured this judgement, as it has been achieved through the hard work and dedication of our staff, the support of our wider community and the exceptional conduct and work ethic of our students.

"Over the past three years our school has worked incredibly hard to uphold our values of Ambition, Teamwork, Honesty and Respect and I am delighted to see that our values driven ethos has helped us to deliver such a fantastic result.

"We will now continue to work together to further improve our school to become genuinely great over the coming years, ensuring that our students are given every opportunity to reach their full potential both at Friesland and beyond.”

Wesley Davies, CEO, extended congratulations to the Friesland school community, stating:

“Congratulations to the students, families, governors, and staff at Friesland School for achieving a good Ofsted judgment. This accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering dedication and diligence exhibited by the entire school community.