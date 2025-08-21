Frederick Gent students recognised for hard work on Results Day

Nicola Parking and Fran Vernon

Frederick Gent School is proud of the commitment and determination shown by its students as they collect their GCSE results. The grades achieved are a reflection not only of individual effort but also of the support, care and encouragement provided by staff and families throughout their journey.

Students across the year are celebrating their results, including:

Nicola Parkin achieved a phenomenal eight Grade 9 results. With a further one Grade 8 and one Grade 9. Nicola will be going on to study A-Levels at Ashfield Post 16.

Isabelle Owen achieved an extremely impressive five Grade 9 results with four more subjects at Grade 7 and 8. Isabelle will be going on to study A-levels at Ashfield Post 16.

Neveah Eugenie

Fran Vernon achieved a brilliant four Grade 9 passes with a further 4 Grade 7 and 8 passes. Fran will be going on to study A-Levels at West Notts College.

Harvey Hollet achieved a fantastic three Grade 9s, six Grade 8s and one Grade 7. Harvey is going on to study A-Levels at Ashfield Post 16.

George Walker achieved a superb three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and one Grade 6. George will be going on to study A-Levels at Bilborough College.

Nevaeh Eugenie you managed to achieve grades that were over two grades better than her targets. Nevaeh will be going on to study A-levels at Bilborough College.

George Walker

Chris Woollard, Headteacher, at Frederick Gent School, said:

“I am delighted that, yet again, this year has seen improved results for the students of Frederick Gent School. This achievement is down to the hard work and ambition of the students themselves but is also a reflection of the care and support given to them by their families and the staff at Frederick Gent School. These are a set of results that we can all take great pride in. I would like to wish the class of 2025 all the best for whatever they now go on to do.”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said:

"We are incredibly proud of our GCSE students across The Two Counties Trust and the achievements they are celebrating today. Each result is testament to their ambition, resilience and countless hours of hard work. It has been inspiring to see how our young people have risen to the challenge, and we particularly pleased to see increased attainment this year across our family of schools.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our families and staff, who have supported, guided and encouraged students throughout their studies. At The Two Counties Trust, we are dedicated to enhancing life choices and these results ensure that our students can look ahead with confidence, whether their next chapter is in sixth form, college, apprenticeships or the workplace.”