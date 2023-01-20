Forterra helps Derbyshire primary school inspire a generation of young readers

As part of its Community Fund, leading building products manufacturer Forterra has donated £1,000 to the library refurbishment project at Oakthorpe Primary School in Oakthorpe, near Forterra’s Somercotes factory in Alfreton, Derbyshire.

The funds will go towards the refurbishment of the school’s library as well as the purchase of up-to-date textbooks and reference books and a range of new fiction and non-fiction books.

“Supplementing the children’s learning with as much inspiring and informative reading as possible is really key for us here at Oakthorpe,” says Victoria Rooney, a class teacher and the lead for English at the school.

Class Teacher Victoria Rooney with Amelia (9), Baleigh (10) and Jake (10) reading together

“We’re so grateful to Forterra for their kind donation to our library refurbishment project. A well-furnished, well-stocked library will be an exciting place for our children to visit, to find an escape in the world of a story and help improve their vocabulary and communication skills. Books enable pupils to expand their knowledge as well as their imaginations, and we can’t wait for the new library to be built!”

As well as purchasing new books, Oakthorpe Primary School will be using the funds to renovate their current library with new furniture and refurbish the décor of the place.

Mrs Rooney continued: “It’s important for us to create an inviting, friendly and relaxing setting in which the pupils can sit and enjoy a book. We hope the new library becomes a place where children can sit and read together at lunch time, or help one another during small group projects.”

Caroline Wildman, Marketing Director at Forterra, said: “We’re delighted to be able to provide this school with the means to build their new library and help engender a love of books and reading in the next generation.”

The Forterra Community Fund gives charities, clubs, groups and societies the opportunity to apply for funding or building products to be used in projects that make a positive contribution to their local community.