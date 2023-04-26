Former pupils return to Derbyshire school to help take part in first-ever careers fair

Peter Ellse – founder of award-winning ethical Early Years equipment provider Cosy – and Sharon Stevens-Cash, owner of Derby-based digital marketing company Gravity Digital, took part in the event at John Flamsteed Community School in Denby.

Along with several other local businesses, training providers and further education establishments, the pair spoke to Year 9 and Year 10 pupils about their business and possible career paths for the young people.

Peter, who was at the school with wife Amanda, said: “It was great to be a part of such a brilliant event. The pupils were bright, keen and able.”Meanwhile Sharon, who left John Flamsteed in 1989, added: “The students were great and asked lots of questions.”

Year 10 pupils at John Flamsteed Community School welcomed visitors from businesses as part of their first-ever careers fair.

The careers event is the first of its kind at John Flamsteed and was organised by teacher Holly Sherriff. She said: “There was so much great feedback from the event. It is important, particularly post-covid, that our students are given the opportunity to develop essential skills and talking to local businesses, training providers and colleges will help with that.“We’re working hard to improve our careers offering in school to help pupils make more informed decisions and inspire them to achieve new goals. We want them to leave John Flamsteed Community School more confident about their post-16 choices and with a firm understanding of the requirements needed to pursue certain courses.”

In November last year, Ofsted launched a year-long review of careers guidance in schools to help “improve practice.”Visiting a sample of schools, inspectors will ask how school leaders fulfil their statutory duties to provide independent careers guidance. They will also look at how schools engage with employers and careers networks.

Miss Sherriff added: “We’re planning on similar events to help broaden the horizons of pupils here at John Flamsteed, as well as helping students with CV Writing workshops and mock interviews.

“Our Year 10 students will take part in week-long work experience in the summer and we’re committed to ensuring that they have a positive experience of work.”

Kerry Ganly, account manager at Penguin PR, has two children at John Flamsteed Community School.

She said: “I regularly take part in similar schemes in Derby city with the E4E project and believe that careers events are of vital importance to young people.“It was great to talk to the students about my career, offer them advice such as get as much volunteering experience and work experience under your belt, and nice to know that there are young people out there who are dreaming of careers in science, law, education and, like me, PR.”

