Former pupil returns to inspire next generation at Derby special school

Pupils crated wire hands and placed them around the school

A former pupil has returned to the Royal School for the Deaf Derby (RSDD) as a successful professional artist, inspiring today’s students during a hands-on day of creativity.

Zoe Milner, who left RSDD in 2019, joined two other deaf artists - Rubbena Aurangzeb-Tariq and Martin Glover - to lead sculpture and collage workshops, showing pupils what can be achieved in the arts.

The art enrichment day, funded by DANCOP (Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Collaborative Outreach Programme), celebrated Deaf role models and encouraged conversations about life beyond the classroom. DANCOP works to support learners to make informed choices about their future, increasing awareness and raising aspirations of higher education progression and career opportunities among young people, particularly those in underrepresented in higher education.

All three artists ran sessions themed around hands – a powerful symbol of communication and identity within the deaf community. Rubbena led a hand sculpture activity, Zoe guided pupils through a vibrant hand-themed paper collage workshop, and Martin worked with students to create expressive wire sculptures.

Rubbena Aurangzeb-Tariq with pupils creating hand sculptures

For Zoe, the visit was especially meaningful. She said: “Returning to RSDD as a professional artist was an unforgettable experience. I was reminded of how much the school shaped my confidence and creativity, from exploring different cultures through trips to Europe to achieving the Duke of Edinburgh Award and all the amazing opportunities I had as a pupil here.

“My art teacher, Lucy Noble, always told me ‘don’t give up and try your best,’ and her passion for art inspired me to pursue a career as an artist – and one day, perhaps, as an art teacher.

“After achieving a C in GCSE Art and Design, I told her I was going to study art at college because I wanted her to feel proud of her former pupil.

“Working with current students and seeing their excitement for art reminded me why it’s so important for Deaf young people to have role models who share their language and experiences.

RSDD art teacher Lucy Noble, Natalie Smallwood from DANCOP and former pupil Zoe Milner with pupils showcasing their artwork

“I loved seeing them throw themselves into their ideas and create extraordinary hand-shaped artworks that reflected their personalities, backgrounds, and aspirations.

“This workshop has inspired me to continue my journey as an emerging artist while pursuing teacher training, with the hope of returning here to help future pupils reach their potential.

“I hope my story encourages them to explore their passions, embrace new challenges, and believe they can achieve something special.”

Fifteen-year-old Rudolf Kunickis said: “I really enjoyed the art enrichment day – it was amazing to meet such inspiring artists who have achieved so much.

“I’m studying art GCSE, so it was motivating to see what’s possible as a Deaf artist, especially as it’s something I’d love to do when I leave school.

“I’m very grateful to have met them, I particularly enjoyed creating the wire hands and displaying them around the school for everyone to see.”

Held in the final week of term, the art enrichment day was a great way for pupils to end the year on a high and enjoy something creative before the summer break.

Headteacher Paul Burrows added: “We are hugely grateful to DANCOP for making this day possible – it has been incredibly powerful and inspiring for our pupils.

“It’s wonderful for them to see Zoe return as a successful artist, having once been in their shoes.

“The children were fully engaged throughout and absolutely loved the opportunity to work alongside such talented Deaf role models.”