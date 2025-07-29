Former military officer transforms career to champion female veterans and forensic psychiatry

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is proud to announce that Dr Rebecca Bennett, a Higher Specialty Trainee in Forensic Psychiatry and former Officer in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), has been awarded an Honorary Master’s degree by the University of Derby.

The award recognises her exceptional work supporting female veterans and her contributions to mental health and forensic services.

Dr Bennett’s career journey began with a degree in engineering and a commission in the British Army. She served in challenging operational environments, including Iraq and Afghanistan, before making the decision to leave military life and retrain in medicine. Inspired by her interest in human behaviour and the psychological challenges faced by her fellow soldiers, she found her calling in forensic psychiatry - a field that marries her military experience with her passion for understanding the human mind.

When Dr Bennett left the Army, she noticed the lack of support and visibility for women veterans, particularly those transitioning into healthcare careers. In response, she co‑founded Sisters in Service, a peer‑led support network committed to empower women veterans, foster community, and provide practical guidance to navigate the shift from military to civilian life.

“Sisters in Service was born out of the isolation I felt when I left the Army and went straight to university,” said Dr Bennett. “There were very few spaces where women could be recognised as veterans and supported for who they were beyond the uniform. We created this network to fill that gap - to offer connection, validation, and belonging.”

Sisters in Service provides peer mentoring, regional events, career development support, and trauma-informed advocacy for women navigating the healthcare sector. Dr Bennett and her team are currently developing a tailored coaching programme for members, delivered by an ILM Level 7 executive coach with NHS and military family experience. The initiative aims to build resilience, prevent burnout, and help women clarify their goals and professional identity.

Dr Sue Elcock, Executive Medical Director at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said “Congratulations to Dr Bennett on this fantastic achievement, which is so well deserved. We are incredibly proud of her efforts and her leadership in such vital work supporting women veterans in obtaining the assistance they need.”

Receiving an Honorary Master’s degree from the University of Derby marks a significant moment not only for Dr Bennett personally, but for the visibility of female veterans in the UK.

“This recognition is incredibly humbling,” she said. “It is not just for me - it’s for every woman who has served, who has struggled to find her place afterwards, and who is still carving out her new identity. I hope this award opens more doors for Sisters in Service, helping us to reach more women and spark broader conversations about how we support those transitioning out of the military into healthcare.”

In her role at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Dr Bennett is also advancing care for veterans within forensic settings. With the support of the Trust, she will soon begin the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ Leadership and Management Fellowship, which she plans to use to develop a bespoke treatment pathway for veterans in secure services.

Balancing a demanding clinical role and leadership in the charity sector has been no small feat. “There are a lot of plates to spin, but I am incredibly passionate about both my clinical work and my advocacy. I feel fortunate to be supported by the Trust and to be in a role that allows me to make a difference in both areas,” she said.

Her message to female veterans and those currently serving is clear: "You are seen, and your experiences matter. There is strength in community, and you are not alone."