Frances Wadsworth, a prominent senior leader in the field of further education, has been recognised for her expertise in steering improvement in struggling colleges. She was nominated for the honour for services to the Further Education sector in the 2022 honours list.

Ms Wadsworth, a former colleges’ principal and CEO currently holds two ministerial appointments: Deputy Further Education Commissioner for England and Deputy Chair of Ofqual, the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation.

She said: “Receiving a CBE from The King in recognition of my contribution to further education was an incredible honour and humbling experience. It is a moment that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”Following a thirty-year career in Further Education, Ms Wadsworth was appointed Deputy Further Education Commissioner in 2018. In this role she has supported over forty colleges across the length and breadth of England.