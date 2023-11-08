Former Bemrose School pupil returns to the classroom to inspire Aerospace engineers

A school welcomed back a former pupil who spoke about landing her dream job within the Aerospace sector.

Bemrose School Alumni Natalie Dankova returned to the classroom to talk to Year 5 pupils as they finished their topic for the half term on aerospace and aviation. Natalie is an Aerospace Fitter at Rolls-Royce and is on the Derby company’s Advanced Apprenticeship programme.

She joined Rolls-Royce in Year 10 and 11 – whilst still at the Uttoxeter Road school – and through hard work, dedication and perseverance she achieved her dreams of becoming a R-R employee when she left school earlier this year.

Claire Amos is careers lead at The Bemrose School and said that Natalie is an inspiration to many.

She said: “We are all so proud of Natalie and her commitment in having a happy and successful life within the Aerospace sector.

“She is a role model not only to the pupils at The Bemrose School but also to her siblings who are still pupils here.

“We pride ourselves on giving our young people the best experiences when it comes to careers and as well as welcoming Natalie back into school, we have had visits from the Army, the BBC and leaders from local businesses at school.

“We are also the only school to be officially linked to HMS Ambush, the second of the Astute-class hunter-killer submarines to be built in the UK back in 2013. Last year, we welcomed personnel from the Royal Navy to speak with students about their career options.

“Our students are learning about different skills sets and jobs that are available to them post-16.”