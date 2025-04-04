Flying High Partnership with schools in Chesterfield shines in national school performance tables ranking in top 4 in country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A primary multi-academy trust with schools across Nottingham City, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire is ranked in top 4 in three key education performance measures

The Flying High Partnership, a primary only multi-academy trust which has schools in Nottingham City, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, has been ranked amongst the top performing trusts in the country in the latest published MAT Performance Measures. Chesterfield Schools in the partnership include Hollingwood Primary School , Poolsbrook Primary Academy, The Green Flying High Academy (South Normanton, Alfreton), Pinxton Village Academies: John King Infant Academy and Longwood Infant Academy and Kirkstead Junior Academy and Walton Peak Flying High Academy.

The official statistics use MAT Progress Scores dating to 2022-23, and when ranked against multi-academy trusts of a similar size, the Flying High Partnership demonstrates impressive results:

2nd in the country for MAT Progress Scores (2022-23*)

4th in the country for MAT Attainment in (RWM** combined)

3rd in the country for MAT Attainment (RWM** combined) DISADVANTAGED

Adults pictured with children from Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy, a Flying High Partnership school, are (left to right) Sarah Camish (Headteacher of Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy), Mr Grant Worthington (Inclusion and Systems Leader), CEO and founder of The Flying High Partnership Mr Chris Wheatley, and centre front, Claire Stirland (Director of Education).

*2022-2023 is the most recent reference used, as Key Stage 1 children were not able to take their SATs assessments during the pandemic.

**Reading, writing and maths

Claire Stirland is the Director of Education at The Flying High Partnership, and she said, “We are extremely proud of our children and the outcomes they have achieved across our Flying High schools. To be ranked fourth in the country for the percentage of children achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, when compared to trusts of similar size, is quite an achievement.

“We are further delighted that our children recognised as disadvantaged have achieved outcomes placing them third in the MAT national league tables. Championing children recognised as disadvantaged is a core driver for our partnership, as we aim to support our children to acquire the knowledge, skills and characteristics they need to succeed in their future aspirations. These amazing achievements have been accomplished through hard work and dedication from children, staff and parents alike.

“At Flying High, we pride ourselves on placing the children at the centre of our decision making and as a partnership we aim to support our schools to be unique, exceptional and sustainable. Our children have certainly demonstrated their exceptionality in achieving these results.”

Chris Wheatley OBE is CEO and founder of the Flying High Partnership, which began its journey at Cotgrave Candleby Lane School in 2012. Chris said “Since the formation of the Flying High Partnership, we have always held the same core aims; to raise aspirations, to nurture fantastic character, and to ensure academic excellence for all of our children.

“Each of our schools has staff teams who are committed to making those aims a reality for our children. These latest MAT performance measures clearly demonstrate that our children’s achievements are amongst the very best in the country, and that is a fantastic achievement for all of our children and staff.”