Fantastic set of GSCE results for Kirk Hallam
Headteacher, Chris Turner, said: "On behalf of everyone at the school, I would like to congratulate our Year 11 students who have worked tirelessly to achieve a fantastic set of GCSE and vocational qualification results.
"Their hard work, commitment and tenacity has been truly inspiring.
"This generation of children have overcome considerable barriers created by the pandemic and students have displayed tremendous resilience whilst undertaking their studies."
Several students achieved exceptionally well including...
- Ashleigh Joyce secured Grade 9s in Maths and Biology, with a further four Grade 8s, one Grade 7, one Grade 6 and a Level 2 Distinction in Animal Care.
- Jude Fletcher secured a Grade 9 in Maths and a further three grade 8s, three grade 7s and two Grade 6s.
- Alfie Lawrence achieved five Grade 8s, one Grade 7 and three Grade 6s.
Chris Turner added: "We look forward to welcoming many of our students to Kirk Hallam Sixth Form in September.
"We wish all all our students well in their chosen next steps. Well done everyone."
