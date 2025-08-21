Fantastic results for students at Tibshelf Community School
This year’s results—across both GCSE and vocational qualifications—reflect the relentless effort and commitment of our students, supported every step of the way by our dedicated staff and their families. These young people have applied themselves with positivity and a strong work ethic, and they truly deserve their success.
At Tibshelf, we have ensured that every student has a clear post-16 pathway, and we are delighted that all of them are now well-positioned to move on to sixth form, college, apprenticeships, or other exciting opportunities. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for them, and we couldn’t be prouder.
The overall outcomes for the school are exceptional and thoroughly well-earned. I would like to congratulate all our Year 11 students and thank them for their commitment. My sincere thanks also go to the staff at Tibshelf, whose dedication, care, and tireless support have been vital in helping our students achieve these fantastic results.
Lucie Wainwright, Headteacher