Fantastic results for students at Tibshelf Community School

By Claire Wiles
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:41 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:30 BST
Class of 2025 celebrating their GCSE results.placeholder image
Class of 2025 celebrating their GCSE results.
We are once again thrilled to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our students as they receive their exam results today. The Class of 2025 at Tibshelf Community School has continued our tradition of excellence, and I am incredibly proud of the hard work, determination, and resilience they have shown throughout their journey.

This year’s results—across both GCSE and vocational qualifications—reflect the relentless effort and commitment of our students, supported every step of the way by our dedicated staff and their families. These young people have applied themselves with positivity and a strong work ethic, and they truly deserve their success.

Most Popular

At Tibshelf, we have ensured that every student has a clear post-16 pathway, and we are delighted that all of them are now well-positioned to move on to sixth form, college, apprenticeships, or other exciting opportunities. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for them, and we couldn’t be prouder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The overall outcomes for the school are exceptional and thoroughly well-earned. I would like to congratulate all our Year 11 students and thank them for their commitment. My sincere thanks also go to the staff at Tibshelf, whose dedication, care, and tireless support have been vital in helping our students achieve these fantastic results.

Lucie Wainwright, Headteacher

Related topics:TibshelfGCSE
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice