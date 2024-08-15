Excellent set of exam results at Kirk Hallam Community Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students at Kirk Hallam Community Academy, part of Nova Education Trust, are celebrating after an excellent set of exams results.

Their hard work, determination and resilience has shone through with many students performing incredibly well.

Head of Sixth Form, Dr Tom Bennison, said: "We are so proud of how hard our students have worked to secure their next steps – they can go on to do anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are particularly pleased with outcomes this year given the disruption students faced during their secondary education due to the pandemic.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels

"We are proud to see so many of our students moving on to university in September, with offers secured to study at the University of Cambridge, University of Durham, University of Nottingham and many more."

Ash Rahman, CEO of Nova Education Trust, said: “Today’s results reflect an extraordinary effort from the students and the staff that have supported them.

"Our young people have consistently demonstrated resilience and determination, overcoming challenges to achieve their grades. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and commend them for their exceptional efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As our students embark on the next chapter of their lives, we wish them continued success and fulfilment. We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to all staff, parents, carers, and governors for their invaluable support and contributions to our students’ success.”

Individual successes include Bethany Martin, who achieved an A in Computer Science, an A in Maths, an A in Further Maths and a B in Physics and is going on to study Loughborough University to study Computer Science.

Erica Beharall, who achieved an A* in PE, A in Religious Studies and a C in English Literature is now going on to study Theology and Religion at the University of Durham.

Her sister, Eve who completed her A-Levels last year, will also be starting at the University of Cambridge studying Mathematics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddie Ludlam, Harry Jeffries and Georgi Mihov achieved Distinctions in their Music and Business vocational courses.

Dr Tom Bennison added: "This year we are particularly pleased with our strong results in vocational subjects - Animal Management, Business and Music.

"This is the first year we have had a vocational offering and it is pleasing to see how well students have performed."

Beth Cumberland who studied Animal Management is going on to study Biology at the University of Derby.