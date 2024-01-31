Former pupil turned designer to open the new Post 16 expansion at John Port.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jessica Moore, from Thinking Buildings Architects based in Derbyshire, will officially open the new Post 16 facility at the John Port Spencer Academy on Wednesday 7th February 2024.

Jess, who left John Port in 2012, has come full circle, having been actively involved in the delivery of the new Post 16 building. She has personally overseen much of the process, from the initial design and planning stages, to construction information, along with regular site meetings.

After leaving the school, Jess undertook an apprenticeship and studied Professional Construction at Derby College before going on to The University of Derby to study Architectural Technology. Jess explained “delivering the Post 16 building at my former secondary school was both a privilege and a key milestone in my professional career. The education and experience I received throughout my time at John Port was outstanding and I believe this laid the foundations to guide me into architecture. I have confidence that the new spaces we've created will provide an excellent starting block for all students to succeed and thrive in higher education.”

John Port Spencer Academy Post 16

Director at Thinking Buildings, James Hutton, says “Jess has made an important contribution to the development of the new Post 16 building. The experience, although a little odd for her at the start being an ex-pupil, has been really important for her professional development and enabled her to cement her development in architecture. I think it is really important for students to have their horizons broadened, to see where careers can lead you. Hopefully highlighting Jess’ achievements will show what is possible.”

At JPSA, Thinking Buildings undertook a full site expansion assessment. This led to a multi-phase development plan for the expansion of the school. The Post 16 building is the second of four phases. They’re now looking forward to the science expansion where work starts very soon.

The scheme was formed in two parts, a substantial refurbishment of the existing Post 16 facility, and a substantial extension to increase the sixth form capacity. The main aim was to deliver a new, vibrant, and modern learning experience aimed at students transitioning from school to a university style environment. The scheme also set out to achieve a low-carbon building, both by upgrading the existing building and providing a new thermally efficient extension with low-carbon technology. Thinking Buildings have worked alongside Adair Ltd, cost consultants, and Uttoxeter based ABA Consulting Engineers to successfully deliver this project. The scheme’s main achievements are:

A vibrant, modern, cafe area providing an informal space for working and socialising.

State of the art IT space.

Dedicated, airy, and inviting, study space.

External green space with landscaping, providing tiered seating for socialising and group work.

Roof mounted solar PV panels.

Low carbon heating and cooling system using an air source heat pump.

Low carbon ventilation system with heat recovery, utilising natural ventilation and warm air buoyancy, to reduce heating costs and increase background ventilation.

