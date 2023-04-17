Every Chesterfield primary school rated as 'good' by Ofsted - as primary, infant or junior school places announced today

Parents across the county will find out about their child’s primary, infant or junior school places today (Monday 17 April) as Derbyshire County Council made offers of places to approximately 10,400 children.
Of those parents who applied for a reception place by the closing date, 94.1 per cent were offered their first-preference school. Overall, of those who applied by the closing date, 98.2 per cent were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.
We have gathered all top rated primaries in the Chesterfield post code area.
The Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills is responsible for inspecting schools and other educational facilities in England.
All schools are inspected on a number of factors including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership, development and more.
At the end of an inspection, each school is given a rating of either outstanding, good, requires improvement, and inadeqate – outstanding being the best rating a school can receive.
Below is a list of all primary schools in the Chesterfiled post code area that currently hold ‘good’ rating.
1. Spire Junior School
Spire Junior school was rated as 'good' across all the categories during the Ofsted inspection on May 17 and 18, 2021. Inspectors found that leaders have set out an ambitious curriculum in some subjects. Leaders have arranged the curriculum to ensure that pupils build their learning throughout key stage 2. There is a strong culture of reading at the school. The mathematics curriculum is set out so that pupils build their understanding and skills securely. Teachers provide regular opportunities for pupils to recap their knowledge by asking six questions in six minutes. Photo: Google
2. Brockwell Junior School, Chesterfield
Chesterfield’s Brockwell Junior School, named ‘outstanding’ in May 2008, has been downgraded to a ‘good’ rating in July 2022. Ofsted inspectors said that the school’s work to support pupils’ personal development is a strength. Pupils behave well and leaders are ambitious. Photo: Google
3. Highfield Hall Primary School
An inspection carried out in November 2019 found that Highfield Hall Primary School continues to be a good school. Ofsted inspectors found that 'Leaders and staff have made changes to the curriculum. They are clear what they want pupils to know, do and understand at specific points in their education. Learning is planned logically so that children know more and remember more.' Photo: Google maps
4. Hady Primary School
The short inspection carried out in March 2018 confirmed that Hady primary on Hady Lane continues to be a 'good' school. Inspectors said that the school made important improvements to the learning environment in the early years, particularly the outdoor area, which has enriched the children’s learning. Photo: Andrew Roe