Esteem Multi-Academy Trust launches EPIC Hub to share practical, inclusive expertise with schools

An educational trust specialising in alternative provision and special educational needs teaching has launched a new hub to share its expertise with mainstream teachers.

Esteem Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) has launched the Esteem Professional Institute of Collaboration (EPIC Hub), a centre for professional learning and leadership development.

Led by Jolene Carter, Director of Research and Development at Esteem MAT, the EPIC Hub supports schools and trusts to meet the growing challenge of diverse learner needs, while empowering leaders and staff to take practical learning back into their own settings.

“What sets the EPIC Hub apart is its focus on real-world solutions that deliver inclusive education,” said Jolene Carter. “Everything we do is about giving people advice, strategies, and tools they can use straight away. And crucially, it’s all designed to help them make their projects, classrooms, and schools more inclusive.”

The EPIC Hub’s offer includes free webinars tackling current issues in inclusion, attendance, and SEND.

There are also Learning Communities – 11 peer networks, covering areas from subject leadership to EdTech – designed to share expertise and embed inclusive practice.

For school leaders, there is a four-day leadership pathway preparing future leaders of inclusive schools.

Esteem Multi-Academy Trust has already been offering the Hub to its own staff, enabling them to develop new skills, share expertise, and form communities to support innovative practice. Now, Jolene says the time is right to open the Hub — and the wealth of expertise within the trust — to other schools.

“At Esteem we are very proud to be a national leader in SEND and AP education, and we feel a moral responsibility to share that knowledge and experience with other schools in our area and beyond, offering real practical support. All the advice we give comes from being on the ground, delivering this education in our schools. The EPIC Hub is our way of sharing that expertise with the wider system – helping schools everywhere to lead change that is practical, sustainable, and inclusive.”

For more information or to join the EPIC Hub or to sign up to one of the courses, visit www.esteemmat.co.uk/epichub or email [email protected].