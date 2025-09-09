Enrolment figures soar for the University of Derby – Buxton (UoDB)

The University of Derby – Buxton's Apprenticeship provision has seen staggering growth in its enrolments with an increase of 57.5% over the last year. Further establishing itself as a leading provider of Further Education in North Derbyshire, retention remains high across full-time study programmes at both the Derby and Buxton campuses with a 35% student growth over the last two years.

The growth comes as no surprise as programmes at the FE arm of the University of Derby are consistently producing pass rates of 100%, and now students from across multiple counties have kickstarted their vocational journeys either on apprenticeships, or on Level 2 and Level 3 programmes.

Dr Sarah Charles, Director of the Insitute of Education and Skills, says, “The University of Derby – Buxton is committed to providing quality further education in North Derbyshire, with a provision designed to equip students with the desirable industry skills employers are looking for. We’re proud to already be seeing the growth we set out to create.”

The increase in student numbers naturally follows a growing list of achievements at UoDB. From securing Ofsted GOOD, to their commercial bistro, Harpurs, being awarded an AA Rosette and becoming one of only twelve Craft Guild of Chefs accredited FE training providers nationally.

Brand new courses are being offered for 2026, bringing exciting new opportunities for young people to Derbyshire. Now on offer are a Level 2 Early Years Practitioner (T Level Foundation pathway), and an NCFE Level 3 Sport & Exercise Science, with a wider range going through validation.

To see the courses being considered head to buxton.derby.ac.uk. All UoDB courses have been designed to prepare students for industry, creating an easy transition from studying to working.

With more young people looking to learn on the job, apprenticeships are becoming increasingly popular – but they’re not just for school leavers!

Available to anyone over the age of 16, apprenticeships are a great way to upskill in your current role or start an entirely new career. There are six start points for apprenticeships throughout the year, and the next is on November 3, so it’s truly never too late to move forward in a career you love. Get in touch with [email protected]to find out more.

UoDB still has limited availability on certain courses for the 2025 academic year, so speak to them now on 0800 0740099 to explore your options.

Year 11 are being urged to start their year by visiting the Devonshire Dome on Saturday, September 27 for UoDB’s first Open Event of the academic year. Register at https://buxton.derby.ac.uk/our-events/